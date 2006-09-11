Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 11, 2006
1. Demi MooreDemi Moore took on Washington D.C. in a sleek, modern bubble dress with an obi-style belt by Lanvin. The actress was attending the world premiÃ¨re of The Guardian. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Shoes:victoriassecret.com
2. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson wearing a Lanvin dress
3. RihannaRihanna wearing Zac Posen
4. Eva MendesEva Mendes in Calvin Klein
5. EveEve in a dress by Dolce & Gabbana
