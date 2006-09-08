Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 8, 2006
1. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum looked every inch a chanteuse when she attended a listening party for Elton John. The actress wore a Phillip Lim sheath dress with a single, ruffled shoulder. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:macys.com Clutch:scoopnyc.com Shoes:shoes.com
-
September 8, 2006
2. Scarlett JohanssonScarlett Johansson wearing a Chanel dress and shoes by Sergio Rossi
-
September 8, 2006
3. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria in a Nanette Lepore dress, Hollywould shoes and H. Stern jewelry, carrying a bag by Judith Leiber
-
September 8, 2006
4. Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson in London jeans and Alaïa boots
September 8, 20061 of 4
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum looked every inch a chanteuse when she attended a listening party for Elton John. The actress wore a Phillip Lim sheath dress with a single, ruffled shoulder. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:macys.com Clutch:scoopnyc.com Shoes:shoes.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM