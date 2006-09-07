Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 7, 2006
1. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan swept down the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a long white goddess gown with braided straps. Her diamond bangles and silver clutch bag echoed her dress's beaded-bodice detail. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:jcrew.com Bracelet:evesaddiction.com Clutch:zappos.com
September 7, 2006
Beyoncé Knowles
September 7, 2006
3. Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson in a leather jacket, Abaete dress and Jessica Simpson boots, carrying a bag by Michael Kors.
September 7, 2006
4. Justin TimberlakeJustin Timberlake in Gucci
Lindsay Lohan
