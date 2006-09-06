Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 6, 2006
1. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan channeled her idol Ann-Margret in a moss-green knife-pleated baby-doll dress and an armful of bangles. The actress was attending the Venice Film Festival to support her upcoming film Bobby. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Bracelet:metmuseum.org Sandals:zappos.com
-
September 6, 2006
2. Rachel WeiszRachel Weisz in Oscar de la Renta
-
September 6, 2006
3. Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson in a See by ChloÃ© dress and Jessica Simpson boots
-
September 6, 2006
4. Ziyi ZhangZiyi Zhang in Emporio Armani
September 6, 20061 of 4
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan channeled her idol Ann-Margret in a moss-green knife-pleated baby-doll dress and an armful of bangles. The actress was attending the Venice Film Festival to support her upcoming film Bobby. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.com Bracelet:metmuseum.org Sandals:zappos.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM