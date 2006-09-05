Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 5, 2006
1. Nicole RichieNicole Richie showed her delicate beauty in a feather-light crocheted dress from Ralph Lauren. The Simple Life star was attending the MTV Video Music Awards, where she presented a Moonman alongside Nick Lachey. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:girlshop.com Necklace:eluxury.com
September 5, 2006
2. Sandra BullockSandra Bullock in Alberta Ferretti
September 5, 2006
3. Maria MenounosMaria Menounos in Dolce & Gabbana
September 5, 2006
4. Liv TylerLiv Tyler
September 5, 20061 of 4
Nicole Richie
