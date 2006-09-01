Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 1, 2006
1. Scarlett JohanssonScarlett Johansson lit up the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a white and yellow satin vintage dress. She accessorized the forties look with Chopard jewelry, Jean-Michel Cazabat shoes and deep red lipstick. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Barrette:adorable-hair-accessory.comDress:nordstrom.com Heels:revolveclothing.com
September 1, 2006
2. RihannaRihanna in a D&G dress and jewelry by Sol Raphael
September 1, 2006
3. Sandra BullockSandra Bullock in Alberta Ferretti
September 1, 2006
4. Vanessa MinnilloVanessa Minnillo
Scarlett Johansson
