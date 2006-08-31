Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 31, 2006
1. Scarlett JohanssonScarlett Johansson wore a soft, seventies look to a photo call for the Venice Film Festival premiÃ¨re of Black Dahlia. The actress complemented her loose Farrah Fawcett waves with a Missoni top and satin shorts from Margaret 's.
-
August 31, 2006
2. Vanessa CarltonVanessa Carlton in vintage Frye boots
-
August 31, 2006
3. Maggie GyllenhaalMaggie Gyllenhaal in a Vera Wang dress and Martin Margiela sweater
-
August 31, 2006
4. Nicky HiltonNicky Hilton
August 31, 20061 of 4
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson wore a soft, seventies look to a photo call for the Venice Film Festival premiÃ¨re of Black Dahlia. The actress complemented her loose Farrah Fawcett waves with a Missoni top and satin shorts from Margaret 's.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM