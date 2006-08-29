Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 29, 2006
1. Jaime KingJaime King was crowned with gold at an Emmy after-party hosted by TV Guide. Her blond Veronica Lake-curls reflected well on her empire-waist Georges Chakra couture gown and Jimmy Choo shoes.
-
August 29, 2006
2. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum in Michael Kors
-
August 29, 2006
3. Jamie-Lynn SiglerJamie-Lynn Sigler in a Monique Lhuillier dress, Stephen Russell jewelry and carrying a Lana Marks bag
-
August 29, 2006
4. FergieFergie in a Geren Ford top, Max Azria shorts, shoes by Marc Jacobs and a vintage belt
-
August 29, 2006
5. Rebecca GayheartRebecca Gayheart in Christian Louboutin shoes and carrying a B. Romanek bag
August 29, 20061 of 5
Jaime King
