Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 28, 2006
1. Kyra SedgwickKyra Sedgwick was ethereal at the Emmys in a cloud-like gown from Giorgio Armani PrivÃ©. The star of The Closer kept the look playful with her long, loose waves.
August 28, 2006
2. Evangeline LillyEvangeline Lilly in Versace
August 28, 2006
3. Debra MessingDebra Messing in an Alberta Ferretti dress and Cartier jewels, carrying a Judith Leiber bag
August 28, 2006
4. Portia De RossiPortia De Rossi in Zac Posen
August 28, 2006
5. Sandra OhSandra Oh in a Vera Wang gown and jewelry by Loree Rodkin and Coquette
