August 24, 2006
1. PenÃ©lope CruzPenÃ©lope Cruz was a regal presence at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City, wearing an asymmetrical lace dress from Chanel and a coronet of braids. The Spanish actress was attending the Broadway dÃ©but of Usher Raymond in Chicago.
August 24, 2006
2. AmerieAmerie in Diane von Furstenberg
August 24, 2006
3. Maria SharapovaMaria Sharapova in a See by ChloÃ© dress
August 24, 2006
4. Gabrielle UnionGabrielle Union in a Nicole Young dress, Gucci shoes and a bag by Laura Merkin
