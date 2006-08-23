Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 23, 2006
1. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron was luminous in lace at the Edinburgh International Film Festival's 60th-anniversary party. She lit up the Scottish night in a Guy Laroche frock, Stella McCartney shoes and a Christian Louboutin clutch.
-
August 23, 2006
2. Elizabeth BanksElizabeth Banks
-
August 23, 2006
3. Christina RicciChristina Ricci in an Alberta Ferretti dress and jewelry by Chanel Fine Jewelry
-
August 23, 2006
4. Julianna MarguliesJulianna Margulies wearing Halston
-
August 23, 2006
5. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan wears a Marc Jacobs shirt, shorts by BCBG Max Azria, Chanel heels, a Marc Jacobs bag and jewelry by Chrome Hearts
August 23, 20061 of 5
Charlize Theron
