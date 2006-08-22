Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 22, 2006
1. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson was a style role model at the Teen Choice Awards. The petite actress was perfection in a Zac Posen "Yacht" dress from his 2006 Resort collection and pointy-toe pumps from Prada.
-
August 22, 2006
2. Mischa BartonMischa Barton carrying a clutch by Rachel Zoe for Judith Leiber
-
August 22, 2006
3. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba in a Madley top, Levis jeans, and boots by Dolce & Gabbana
-
August 22, 2006
4. Ashley OlsenAshley Olsen in Christian Louboutin shoes and carrying a B. Romanek clutch
-
August 22, 2006
5. Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson in a vintage Claude Montana dress and shoes by Jimmy Choo
