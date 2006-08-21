Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 21, 2006
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker was the belle of Broadway in an ivory fifties-style sheath by Peter Soronen, shoes by Christian Louboutin and a Fred Leighton bird brooch. She was attending the premiÃ¨re of Martin Short's new musical, Fame Becomes Me.
August 21, 2006
2. Julianna MarguliesJulianna Margulies in a top and shorts by Chaiken and Stuart Weitzman shoes
August 21, 2006
3. Christina RicciChristina Ricci wears Azzedine Alaïa
August 21, 2006
4. Alyson HanniganAlyson Hannigan
