Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 18, 2006
1. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow was golden outside of Madonna's birthday party in a sheer tie-front shirt and cropped pants. She accessorized the look with a brown leather belt, slingbacks and a clutch bag.
-
August 18, 2006
2. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesBeyoncÃ© Knowles in a Zac Posen dress
-
August 18, 2006
3. Jessica BielJessica Biel in Stella McCartney
August 18, 2006
Gwyneth Paltrow
