Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 17, 2006
1. Jessica BielJessica Biel was a lady in white at the Yari Film Group premiÃ¨re of The Illusionist held at Chelsea West Cinemas in New York City. The actress wore a Guy Laroche gown and carried a clutch by Fendi.
August 17, 2006
2. Christina AguileraChristina Aguilera in a vintage dress, trench coat by Alexander McQueen and Christian Louboutin shoes
August 17, 2006
3. Evangeline LillyEvangeline Lilly in R. Favela
August 17, 2006
4. Mischa BartonMischa Barton in a dress by ChloÃ©
August 17, 2006
5. Hilary DuffHilary Duff
August 17, 20061 of 5
Jessica Biel
