Look of the Day
August 16, 2006
1. Hilary DuffHilary Duff revealed her dark side in a midnight-hued Empire-waist dress by Yves Saint Laurent. The actress/singer was in New York City for the premiÃ¨re of her new movie Material Girls.
August 16, 2006
2. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesBeyoncÃ© Knowles in Diane von Furstenberg
August 16, 2006
3. Maria MenounosMaria Menounos in a Bebe top, cropped jeans by Citizens of Humanity, Christian Louboutin shoes and a bag by Anja Flint
August 16, 2006
4. Jacinda BarrettJacinda Barrett in vintage
