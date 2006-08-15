Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 15, 2006
1. Jessica BielJessica Biel stood tall in a Catherine Malandrino dress and towering platform sandals. The actress was attending a preview of her latest movie, The Illusionist, held by The Cinema Society in Southampton, New York.
-
August 15, 2006
2. Jessica BielJessica Biel was one glamorous divot-stomper at the 2006 Mercedes-Benz Polo Challenge in Bridgehampton, New York. The actress hosted the event in a sky-blue column dress.
August 15, 20061 of 2
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel stood tall in a Catherine Malandrino dress and towering platform sandals. The actress was attending a preview of her latest movie, The Illusionist, held by The Cinema Society in Southampton, New York.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM