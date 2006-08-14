Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 14, 2006
1. Paris HiltonParis Hilton sauntered down a Beverly Hills street in a chiffon shirt by Nanette Lepore and a Miss Sixty skirt. She finished off the look with a vintage suede belt, shoes by Betsey Johnson and a Prada purse.
-
August 14, 2006
2. Mischa BartonMischa Barton in a shirt by Easton Pearson
-
August 14, 2006
3. Zooey DeschanelZooey Deschanel in a Stretsis dress, a vintage belt, shoes by Marc Jacobs and a Tod's bag
-
August 14, 2006
4. Kristen BellKristen Bell in a J. Mendel dress with a Chanel brooch
