Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 10, 2006
1. Christina MilianChristina Milian stopped traffic in a siren-red Louis Verdad shirtdress. The singer/actress wore the '40s-inspired satin frock on a visit to MTV's TRL.
August 10, 2006
2. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum in a dress by Jovovich-Hawk and Christian Louboutin shoes
August 10, 2006
3. Eva MendesEva Mendes in an Alessandro Dell'Acqua dress, a ring by David Yurman and a Jimmy Choo bag
August 10, 2006
4. Marisa TomeiMarisa Tomei
