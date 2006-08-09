Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2006
1. Vanessa MinnilloVanessa Minnillo was sexy in the city as she took a stroll around Manhattan in an off-the-shoulder C&C California top and a pair of denim short-shorts by Anlo. She accessorized her casual look with a pair of Gucci sunglasses and a Dior "Gaucho" bag.
-
August 9, 2006
2. Mischa BartonMischa Barton wears a dress by Scanlan & Theodore
-
August 9, 2006
3. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore in Bottega Veneta
-
August 9, 2006
4. Eva MendesEva Mendes in a Missoni dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and bag
August 9, 20061 of 4
Vanessa Minnillo
Vanessa Minnillo was sexy in the city as she took a stroll around Manhattan in an off-the-shoulder C&C California top and a pair of denim short-shorts by Anlo. She accessorized her casual look with a pair of Gucci sunglasses and a Dior "Gaucho" bag.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM