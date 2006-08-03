Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 3, 2006
1. Nicky HiltonNicky Hilton channeled a Greek goddess while attending the L.A. launch of Very Sexy makeup by Victoria's Secret. The designer wore a simple white tunic with gladiator sandals and a silvery shoulder bag.
August 3, 2006
2. Maria MenounosMaria Menounos wore a top and shoes by Louis Vuitton, pants by Alice & Olivia, and carried a Gucci bag
August 3, 2006
3. Alyssa MilanoAlyssa Milano wore a dress by Nikka with Marc Jacobs shoes and earrings by Tarina Tarantino.
August 3, 2006
4. Toni ColletteToni Collette in a Donna Karan dress
