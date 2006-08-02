Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 2, 2006
1. Jessica and Ashlee SimpsonThe Simpson girls aired their differences during a sisterly meal at the Ivy in L.A. Jessica wore a glamorous Rozae Nichols dress that she accessorized with a Fendi bag and shoes by Azzedine Alaïa. Ashlee topped off a pair of Lanvin boots with a fashion-forward Katy Rodriquez pinafore dress and a Marc Jacobs purse.
-
August 2, 2006
2. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum in Yigal Azrouel
-
August 2, 2006
3. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth in Stella McCartney
-
August 2, 2006
4. Paris HiltonParis Hilton
August 2, 20061 of 4
