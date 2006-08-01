Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 1, 2006
1. Mischa BartonThe horses weren't the only ones with thoroughbred legs in Surrey, UK, this weekend: Mischa Barton showed off her winning pair in a mirror-embellished Louis Vuitton dress and a pair of high, high heels at the Cartier International Polo match.
-
August 1, 2006
2. Jessica BielJessica Biel in a shirt and shoes by Stella McCartney, earrings by Ippolita, a ring by David Yurman and her own jeans
-
August 1, 2006
3. Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce Knowles
-
August 1, 2006
4. Courteney Cox ArquetteCourteney Cox Arquette
-
August 1, 2006
5. Paris HiltonParis Hilton in a D&G dress, shoes by Louis Vuitton, and a Paris Hilton clutch
