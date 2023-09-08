Katie Holmes Just Wore the Sensible Shoe I Can Walk in for Miles

The unofficial arrival of fall has come and gone in the blink of an eye (ahh, the sweet remnants of Labor Day weekend), but the weather in New York City is anything but fall-like. You step outside, you sweat. You wait on the subway platform? It's simply unbearable. But then, you enter a store, said subway, or a Broadway theater, and it’s freezing. So, how does one dress for the extremes? Well, like Katie Holmes, of course.

The actress was spotted out and about in NYC wearing the most low-key yet high-key cool outfit. It consisted of the three wardrobe staples everyone should have on hand for fall 2023: a black tank top (an essential layering piece), black, baggy jeans (the cool cousin of classic blue jeans), and Mary Jane flats (the “It” shoe every other shoe’s trying to be). So yes, Holmes really nailed the cool outfit formula all around, but undoubtedly, the star of the outfit was her footwear. If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that nothing beats a good ole’ pair of Mary Janes.

Maybe it’s because I’ve been living in my Mary Jane flats all weekend long — or maybe it’s because they’re still trending big time for fall 2023 — but I simply could not stop staring at Holmes’ pair. They were shiny! They appeared to have a pearl detailing! And they had unique straps — not just the single foot straps that’s signature of the Mary Jane.

Open Edit Regina Mary Jane Pointed-Toe Flat

Nordstrom

Franco Sarto Tinsley Square-Toe Mary Jane Flat

Nordstrom

I’ve been wholly obsessed with flats. Sure, the fact that they’re back in style is part of the reason I’m so in love with the shoe I wore nonstop in high school again, but their practical, low-to-the-ground design simply cannot be forgotten about. I walked miles and miles this weekend, but it was too hot for sneakers. The only other feasible option? Mary Janes, as they combine the comfort of flats with a practical strap that keeps your foot securely in place, step after step. Not to mention, they’re inherently sweet, with the ability to dress up every outfit (even a jeans-and-tank moment like Holmes), and are a surprising year-round shoe. When it gets too cold, simply add socks for an even sweeter shoe moment.

Mary Janes are also so versatile; wear them with baggy jeans, pleated skirts, denim maxis, high-slit dresses — you name it, Mary Janes will go with it. And, seeing as I’m all for a versatile shoe that’s easy to wear and easy to style, it’s no wonder I lived — and will continue to be living — in this sensible shoe. Trust me, once you try it, you, too, won’t be able to wear anything else.

Shop some of the Mary Jane styles I’m eyeing below.

Get the Look:

Koio Aurora Mary Jane Flats

Shop now: $196 (Originally $245); koio.co

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Naturalizer Kelly Mary Jane Flat

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Madewell the Greta Ballet Flat

Shop now: $98; madewell.com

Vagabond Delia Mary Jane Flat

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Coach Emilia Mary Jane Flat

Shop now: $165; nordstrom.com

J.Crew Anya Mary Jane Flat

Shop now: $115 (Originally $148); jcrew.com