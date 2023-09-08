Katie Holmes Just Wore the Sensible Shoe I Can Walk in for Miles

I’ve been living in this style all week.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo:

Backgrid

The unofficial arrival of fall has come and gone in the blink of an eye (ahh, the sweet remnants of Labor Day weekend), but the weather in New York City is anything but  fall-like. You step outside, you sweat. You wait on the subway platform? It's simply unbearable. But then, you enter a store, said subway, or a Broadway theater, and it’s freezing. So, how does one dress for the extremes? Well, like Katie Holmes, of course. 

The actress was spotted out and about in NYC wearing the most low-key yet high-key cool outfit. It consisted of the three wardrobe staples everyone should have on hand for fall 2023: a black tank top (an essential layering piece), black, baggy jeans (the cool cousin of classic blue jeans), and Mary Jane flats (the “It” shoe every other shoe’s trying to be). So yes, Holmes really nailed the cool outfit formula all around, but undoubtedly, the star of the outfit was her footwear. If we’ve learned anything this year, it’s that nothing beats a good ole’ pair of Mary Janes

Maybe it’s because I’ve been living in my Mary Jane flats all weekend long — or maybe it’s because they’re still trending big time for fall 2023 — but I simply could not stop staring at Holmes’ pair. They were shiny! They appeared to have a pearl detailing! And they had unique straps — not just the single foot straps that’s signature of the Mary Jane.

Open Edit Regina Mary Jane Pointed-Toe Flat

Nordstrom Regina Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat Open Edit

Nordstrom

Franco Sarto Tinsley Square-Toe Mary Jane Flat

Nordstrom Tinsley Square Toe Mary Jane Flat Franco Sarto

Nordstrom

I’ve been wholly obsessed with flats. Sure, the fact that they’re back in style is part of the reason I’m so in love with the shoe I wore nonstop in high school again, but their practical, low-to-the-ground design simply cannot be forgotten about. I walked miles and miles this weekend, but it was too hot for sneakers. The only other feasible option? Mary Janes, as they combine the comfort of flats with a practical strap that keeps your foot securely in place, step after step. Not to mention, they’re inherently sweet, with the ability to dress up every outfit (even a jeans-and-tank moment like Holmes), and are a surprising year-round shoe. When it gets too cold, simply add socks for an even sweeter shoe moment. 

Mary Janes are also so versatile; wear them with baggy jeans, pleated skirts, denim maxis, high-slit dresses — you name it, Mary Janes will go with it. And, seeing as I’m all for a versatile shoe that’s easy to wear and easy to style, it’s no wonder I lived — and will continue to be living — in this sensible shoe. Trust me, once you try it, you, too, won’t be able to wear anything else. 

Shop some of the Mary Jane styles I’m eyeing below.

Get the Look:

Koio Aurora Mary Jane Flats
Shop now: $196 (Originally $245); koio.co

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Naturalizer Kelly Mary Jane Flat
Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Madewell the Greta Ballet Flat 
Shop now: $98; madewell.com

Vagabond Delia Mary Jane Flat
Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Coach Emilia Mary Jane Flat
Shop now: $165; nordstrom.com

J.Crew Anya Mary Jane Flat
Shop now: $115 (Originally $148); jcrew.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers in Their 60s Dub This Cream "Fabulous" for Softening Lines and Texture
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $10 Skin-Blurring Primer Makes Them Look "Photoshopped"
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo Reverses Thinning Hair and Regrows Bald Spots
Shoppers Say This $22 Growth Shampoo Gives Them the "Hair of a 20-Year-Old"
Amazon Shoppers Walked â20 Milesâ in These Khloe Kardashian-Worn Sneakers With Zero "Aches"
Shoppers Can Walk “20 Miles” With No Pain in These Khloé Kardashian-Worn Sneakers
Related Articles
Gigi Hadid in Yellow Dress and Black Heels at Victoria Secret Event
Gigi Hadid Named Neon Yellow the Unofficial Color of Fall 2023
Charlize Theron Breitling's Meatpacking boutique
Charlize Theron Just Wore the Most Divisive Sandals on the Red Carpet
Martha Stewart Just Wore a Sheer Button-Down Dress With Fallâs Most Versatile Shoe
Martha Stewart Just Proved That This Ageless Shoe Is Fall’s Most Versatile Style
Hailey Bieber's Large-Buckle Shoes Look Like They Were Stolen Right Out of Kate Middletonâs Closet
Hailey Bieber's Large-Buckle Shoes Look Like They Were Stolen From Kate Middleton’s Closet
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Broke Fashion’s Biggest Rule Right in Front of Anna Wintour
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Put a Twist on the Trending Shoes She Repeat-Wears
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Wore the Most Attainable Outfit Ever
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Just Carried a Banana-Yellow Handbag Worth Over $28,000
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Sexy Little Top With a Ridiculously Oversized Jacket
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Wore the No-Brainer Fall Trend Martha Stewart Is a Fan of, Too
Gen-Z Is Making the Shoe Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa Wear a Fall Must-Have
Gen Z Celebs Are Hopping on the Flattering Shoe Trend Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa Wear
LOTD 08/28
Helen Mirren Wore This Hot 2023 Shoe Trend in an Equally Hot Color
Cindy Crawford LOTD
Cindy Crawford Wore the Risqué Pants Meghan Markle and Gisele Bündchen Like, Too
LOTD 8/24: SofÃ­a Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Sofía Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Most Practical Version of a LBD
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Has a Thing for This Fall-Perfect Wardrobe Staple