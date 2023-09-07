Gigi Hadid Named Neon Yellow the Unofficial Color of Fall 2023

The hottest (err, brightest) new color in town is undoubtedly yellow — in every degree of, well, yellow. The bright, sunny hue has been taking over the fashion scene, which is right in line with the ever-popular concept of dopamine dressing, and Gigi Hadid, an avid yellow wearer, just donned the eye-catching hue again.

Hadid attended the buzzy Victoria's Secret 2023 World Tour fashion show red carpet wearing a -neon yellow gown. The lemon-inspired dress featured an off-the-shoulder mock neck asymmetrical cut, and a super-high side slit that put her leg on full display. While all of the aforementioned details are worth noting, the ruched design took the gown up a notch, adding a flattering element, as the texture acts as a sort of camouflage that creates the illusion of a snatched waist. And, in my humble opinion, ruching also elevates an outfit in seconds.

It bears repeating that vibrant yellow has been everywhere, with countless celebrities wearing the color. Ariana Grande wore a vintage mini skirt and crop top in the sunny hue, while Eva Longoria showed off the shade in the form of a strapless dress. Heidi Klum even made the style craze her own by carrying a $28,000 handbag in the hue. All that to say, yellow is the color for fall 2023, so prepare to see much more of it.

Styling such a fun, vibrant color doesn’t have to be difficult, nor is it solely red carpet-friendly. Go with a cap-sleeved option like this Lillusory tie-waist dress, and pair it with brown riding boots and a jean jacket for the perfect fall outfit. You can also get casual with a long-sleeve transitional dress and comfortable white sneakers. Or, make like Hadid and reach for an almost spot-on Norma Kamali one-shoulder gown and some classic pumps for an ideal evening ‘fit.

Shop more yellow dresses from Amazon and Nordstrom, including long-sleeve styles, mini dresses, elevated picks, and more.

