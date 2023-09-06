Emma Watson Broke Fashion’s Biggest Rule Right in Front of Anna Wintour

Last night, I sat in front of the television with my boyfriend while he watched Ben Shelton take on Frances Tiafoe and I watched the stands for celebrities; each time the cameras panned to the U.S. Open crowd, I started playing A-lister eye-spy. One star immediately jumped out to be me because she was breaking fashion’s biggest rule — while seated next to Anna Wintour, no less.

Getty Images

Donning a nearly all-white ensemble just hours after Labor Day, Emma Watson officially won that IDGAF war sitting right next to an arbiter of taste. Even if you’re not super into fashion, you probably know that someone, somewhere deemed it uncouth to wear white past summer’s final long weekend, but Watson threw caution to the wind and did it anyway. And that rule-breaking approach inspired me to add white pants to my fall wardrobe — because, why not?

Watson’s outfit consisted of pleated white trousers, a matching oversized blazer, a simple black tank top, and classic sandals. Fashion can often feel overly strict with all its “rules” — don’t wear navy with black and never mix metals — so seeing Watson effortlessly break one of them was exciting (and kind of inspiring).

Out of all the moving parts of her outfit, I was most drawn to Watson’s slouchy trousers. Jennifer Lawrence just recently convinced me that the elevated pants should be the center of my fall uniform, and I love Watson’s less-traditional approach. The stark white color perfectly contrasted the deep black of her top and belt, proving that white works just as well with autumnal colors as it does summer hues. In a season where our wardrobe can start feeling a bit dour, Watson’s bright, exciting pop of white was more than welcomed.

I’m ready to approach fall fashion through a new lens by adding Watson’s versatile trousers to my wardrobe. Give yourself permission to wear white this season and shop more pants inspired by her U.S. Open look, below.

