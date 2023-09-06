Emma Watson Broke Fashion’s Biggest Rule Right in Front of Anna Wintour

I’m adding white pants to my fall wardrobe, stat.

Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on September 6, 2023

Emma Watson
Emma Watson. Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Last night, I sat in front of the television with my boyfriend while he watched Ben Shelton take on Frances Tiafoe and I watched the stands for celebrities; each time the cameras panned to the U.S. Open crowd, I started playing A-lister eye-spy. One star immediately jumped out to be me because she was breaking fashion’s biggest rule — while seated next to Anna Wintour, no less.

Donning a nearly all-white ensemble just hours after Labor Day, Emma Watson officially won that IDGAF war sitting right next to an arbiter of taste. Even if you’re not super into fashion, you probably know that someone, somewhere deemed it uncouth to wear white past summer’s final long weekend, but Watson threw caution to the wind and did it anyway. And that rule-breaking approach inspired me to add white pants to my fall wardrobe — because, why not?

Everlane The Linen Way-High Drape Pant

Everlane The Linen Way-HighÂ® Drape Pant

Everlane

Reformation Mason Pant

Reformation Mason Pant

Reformation

Watson’s outfit consisted of pleated white trousers, a matching oversized blazer, a simple black tank top, and classic sandals. Fashion can often feel overly strict with all its “rules” — don’t wear navy with black and never mix metals — so seeing Watson effortlessly break one of them was exciting (and kind of inspiring). 

Out of all the moving parts of her outfit, I was most drawn to Watson’s slouchy trousers. Jennifer Lawrence just recently convinced me that the elevated pants should be the center of my fall uniform, and I love Watson’s less-traditional approach. The stark white color perfectly contrasted the deep black of her top and belt, proving that white works just as well with autumnal colors as it does summer hues. In a season where our wardrobe can start feeling a bit dour, Watson’s bright, exciting pop of white was more than welcomed.

I’m ready to approach fall fashion through a new lens by adding Watson’s versatile trousers to my wardrobe. Give yourself permission to wear white this season and shop more pants inspired by her U.S. Open look, below.

Get the Look:

Tronjori High-Waisted Palazzo Pants
$35; amazon.com

J.Crew Straight-Leg Essential Pants
$120 (Originally $198); jcrew.com

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pants
$218; nordstrom.com

Madewell Relaxed Chino Pants
$98; madewell.com

Uniqlo Wide-Fit Pleated Pants
$50; uniqlo.com

Banana Republic Barrel Pants
$110; bananarepublic.gap.com

Funyyzo Wide-Leg Pants
$40; amazon.com

Lioness La Quinta Pants
$64; shopbop.com

Polo Ralph Lauren Cropped Stretch-Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
$198; saksfifthavenue.com

Free People Needed Breaking Pants
$128; freepeople.com

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Bold Tangerine-Orange Dumpling Bag Is $3,400, but I Found a $23 Lookalike
True Botanicals Exclusive Launch Discount
I’m Replacing My $200 Facials With This New At-Home Peel That Gives Me Glass-Like Skin
Stylist fall fashion trends
7 Fall Fashion Trends You're About to See Everywhere, According to 2 Stylists
