Katie Holmes Just Put a Twist on the Trending Shoes She Repeat-Wears

In as much as I’ve been following the U.S. Open, I couldn’t tell you who is playing or who has won — I’ve been watching the stands. Tennis tournaments are typically a star-studded event with fashion worth watching (Wimbledon practically broke by Instagram feed) and this one has proven to be no different. While London’s tournament turned out posh looks, U.S. Open attendees have kept things a little more casual, with Katie Holmes’ chic but wearable look immediately being added to my fall inspo board.

The actress arrived at the event in a cream tank top, straight-leg blue jeans, and an argyle Miu Miu sweater wrapped around her shoulders. It was effortlessly cool, and while I could go on and on about how stylish yet simplistic her outfit was (or how I’m going to be recreating it the moment it’s not too hot for full-length jeans), I really can’t stop thinking about her shoes.

Sam Edelman Meadow Square-Toe Ballet Flats

Zappos

Mansur Gavriel Square-Toe Ballerina Flats

Mansur Gavriel

Holmes isn’t new to the world of ballet flats; the shoe has emerged among the decade’s trendiest footwear and she’s been at the forefront, wearing the cutesy style on repeat. And at the tennis tournament, she kept her outfit true to her style by finishing the everyday-but-elevated look with an updated version of that very shoe.

While many ballet flats feature a rounded toe, Holmes’ opted for a pair with a square toe that gave them the look of ballerina pointe shoes. The square toe added a bit of edge to the otherwise dainty, feminine style, and as Holmes perfectly showcased, was able to elevate a somewhat basic outfit. Her black, bow-adorned flats provided a new, more modern take on the style we’ve been seeing for years without abandoning the practicality of the shoe. IMO, flats are the pair you grab when you want something nicer than a sneaker but still wearable and walkable.

So ahead of fall, I’m grabbing this updated iteration of the trending shoe to wear with everything from jeans à la Holmes to autumnal maxi dresses. Shop more styles below.

