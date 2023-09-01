Amal Clooney Just Wore the Most Attainable Outfit Ever

LBD for the win.

By
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 1, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney. Photo:

Splash News

Sometimes, celebrities wear something so complex and complicated, the only thing you can do is admire it from, well, your computer screen. Sure, you can incorporate elements of it into your own wardrobe, like Amal Clooney’s princesscore moment in Venice yesterday, but getting the exact look isn’t a cake walk. That said, sometimes an A-lister wears something so low-key, you simply have to copy it because, well, you can without much effort — and such was the case with another Clooney look that’s so attainable, I’m literally recreating it tomorrow night with what I already have in my closet.

Clooney has been serving style on a gold-plated platter for all of her Venice International Film Festival outings. First, there was this mod-inspired mini moment with the subtle sexy heel trend I’ve been living in, then there was that ethereal lace-and-tulle number that was just plain dreamy, and now it’s the most low-key outfit that needs your attention immediately. Sure, it’s not flashy or in-your-face, but that’s exactly what makes it headline-worthy. 

The human rights lawyer was photographed walking on a dock with husband George Clooney (probably en route to the boat they were about to take to their next destination), coordinating in low-key looks. He went with khaki pants and a blue polo, while Amal opted for a little black dress, sandals, and a raffia shoulder bag. 

Quince Tencel Jersey Fit and Flare Mini Dress

Quince Tencel Jersey Fit & Flare Mini Dress

Quince

Spanx the Perfect Fit and Flare Dress

Spanx The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress

Spanx

Clooney’s A-line mini had a quietly sexy scoop neck, thin straps, and a slightly flared skirt that flowed in the wind. The dress’s material appeared textured in a cable-knit design that instantly elevates the otherwise simple style. That said, the beauty is in its simplicity, and her look reminds me that a good outfit doesn’t need to be overly loud or out-there. Sometimes, the most fuss-free piece makes for the most stellar look. Case in point: Clooney’s LBD. 

The LBD is timeless and can be styled in so many ways, making it a closet essential you’ll reach for again and again. Clooney wore it with summery staples like sandals and a straw bag, but you can make it errand-friendly with white sneakers and a baseball cap or slip into tall black boots and throw on a leather jacket when the temperatures dip in the fall.

A black dress is the pillar of a well-rounded capsule wardrobe, and thanks to Clooney, I was reminded of its fashion powers. Shop more LBDs below. 

Get the Look: 


Herou Sleeveless Scoop-Neck A-Line Flare Dress
Shop now: $29 (Originally $39); amazon.com

Reformation Rou Knit Dress
Shop now: $98; reformation.com

J.Crew Scoop-Neck A-line Midi Dress
Shop now: $98; jcrew.com

Missufe Sleeveless Tank Dress
Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Chaus Fit and Flare Tank Midi Dress
Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com

Hill House Home the Emma Dress
Shop now: $150; hillhousehome.com

