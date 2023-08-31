Heidi Klum Just Carried a Banana-Yellow Handbag Worth Over $28,000

When I think “fall,” I think cozy movies, pumpkin spice lattes, and Taylor Swift’s Red album. I also think knee-high boots, warm scarves, and knitted cardigans. All of those autumnal elements are valid, but the color of these pieces is just as essential, and Heidi Klum taught us a lesson on fall-approved hues.

Klum wore a yellow suit with barely-there, strappy sandals, though her fashion mastery shines through that mustard-yellow handbag. The color of the bag is reminiscent of gold, crunchy leaves and the flick of a flame, but there’s just one problem. Klum’s seasonally appropriate tote seems to be a Hermès Birkin 40, meaning it’s probably worth over $28,000. I don’t know about you, but I’m not about to drop that kind of money on a purse, but thankfully, you can snag a similar banana-colored bag for less.

Michael Kors Voyager Small Pebbled Leather Tote Bag

Michael Kors

Cocifer Top-Handle Shoulder Tote

Amazon

I own this Frances Valentine Portia Satchel, and while it’s not the exact structure as Klum’s tote, it still has the winning element: the lemon hue. In an instant, the color boosts just about every outfit I wear, catching people’s eyes and acting as a great conversation starter. Despite the bold color, it surprisingly pairs with all sorts of shades, prints, and designs, from blue jeans and crochet skirts to white tops and brown sweaters.

Because the importance is in the color, you have creative freedom in terms of the style. Do you want a top-handle bag like Klum, or would you rather have a crossbody purse like this Coach find? Alternatively, you can opt for a more casual, $8 corduroy version that still gets the job done. The style of the bag is up to you, allowing you to find what best suits you.

This canary yellow is also one of fall 2023’s biggest color trends, with stars like Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Eva Longoria, and Hailey Bieber wearing the hue. So not only will you be able to make like Klum with the addition of a yellow bag, but you’ll master fall’s trending dress code.

Find your ideal mustard yellow tote just in time for fall, below.

