Fashion Look of the Day Hailey Bieber Paired a Sexy Little Top With a Ridiculously Oversized Jacket She gave a masterclass in playing with proportions. By Kaelin Dodge Published on August 30, 2023 @ 03:00PM Hailey Bieber. Photo: The Image Direct Hailey Bieber's unofficial Rhode x Krispy Kreme tour has been my fashion Olympics. With each event, the Rhode founder and model has been delivering one show-stopping look after another. Seemingly inspired by her newest product, a strawberry flavored lip balm, her outfits have all relied on the color destined to be fall's 'It' shade: red. And last night's outfit was no exception. While out in New York City yesterday, Bieber kept things mostly casual. She wore an oversized leather jacket, a staple in her closet, and the ever-popular loose, baggy jeans that are everywhere — a combo that's classically Bieber. But rather than opting for an equally casual top, she chose to elevate the dressed-down pieces with a silky, lingerie-inspired top. Alice + Olivia Malissa Lace-Trimmed Slip Top Alice and Olivia Buy on Aliceandolivia.com $395 $158 The Drop Natalie Lace-Trimmed Camisole Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $15 Underneath that seriously oversized jacket was a pop of red. The slinky, slightly cropped camisole featured black lace trimming and contrasting cups, giving it a corset-like look. Lingerie-dressing isn't new, with everyone from Amal Clooney to Dakota Johnson trying the out-from-under look, but I love how Bieber managed to make the trending style her own. Pairing it with her dad-esque loafers and oversized pieces, she contrasted the sexiness of the top: It was masculine meets feminine, late-night meets everyday. Bieber made me realize the lingerie-inspired top is a lot more versatile than I had originally thought; my initial reaction to the underwear-as-outerwear trend was "it's impractical," but seeing Bieber pair the sexy top with the trending, wide-leg jeans everyone from Katie Holmes to Eva Longoria has worn, I realized how everyday-friendly the trend can be. I mean, I probably wouldn't wear it to work, but I would wear it to a lunch that turns into a dinner that turns into drinks. You know the drill. Between her wide-leg jeans and that pop of red, Bieber created an outfit that was sexy yet wearable, not to mention totally on-trend for fall. So, if you're looking to try something a little bolder than a classic white T-shirt with your trusted denim, shop more lingerie-inspired tops below. Get the Look: Only Hearts Silk Charmeuse CamisoleShop now: $178; freepeople.com Viishow V-Neck Lace-Trim CamisoleShop now: $12; amazon.com Uwila Warrior Soft Silk Lace-Trim CamisoleShop now: $68; nordstrom.com Out From Under Dryad Tulle CamiShop now: $39; urbanoutfitters.com B.Tempt'd by Wacoal Always Composed Thong BodysuitShop now: $31 (Originally $52); nordstrom.com Fleur du Mal Lace-Trimmed Jersey CamisoleShop now: $225; net-a-porter.com Intimissimi Lace and Silk TopShop now: $79; intimissimi.com Out From Under Cherie Sheer Lace Babydoll CamisoleShop now: $49; urbanoutfitters.com Intimately Neon Nights CamisoleShop now: $58; freepeople.com