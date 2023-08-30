Hailey Bieber Paired a Sexy Little Top With a Ridiculously Oversized Jacket

She gave a masterclass in playing with proportions.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on August 30, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber. Photo:

The Image Direct

Hailey Bieber’s unofficial Rhode x Krispy Kreme tour has been my fashion Olympics. With each event, the Rhode founder and model has been delivering one show-stopping look after another. Seemingly inspired by her newest product, a strawberry flavored lip balm, her outfits have all relied on the color destined to be fall’s ‘It’ shade: red. And last night’s outfit was no exception.

While out in New York City yesterday, Bieber kept things mostly casual. She wore an oversized leather jacket, a staple in her closet, and the ever-popular loose, baggy jeans that are everywhere — a combo that’s classically Bieber. But rather than opting for an equally casual top, she chose to elevate the dressed-down pieces with a silky, lingerie-inspired top.

Alice + Olivia Malissa Lace-Trimmed Slip Top

Alice and Olivia MALISSA LACE TRIMMED SLIP TOP

Alice and Olivia

The Drop Natalie Lace-Trimmed Camisole

Amazon The Drop Natalie V-Neck Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top

Amazon

Underneath that seriously oversized jacket was a pop of red. The slinky, slightly cropped camisole featured black lace trimming and contrasting cups, giving it a corset-like look. Lingerie-dressing isn’t new, with everyone from Amal Clooney to Dakota Johnson trying the out-from-under look, but I love how Bieber managed to make the trending style her own. 

Pairing it with her dad-esque loafers and oversized pieces, she contrasted the sexiness of the top: It was masculine meets feminine, late-night meets everyday. Bieber made me realize the lingerie-inspired top is a lot more versatile than I had originally thought; my initial reaction to the underwear-as-outerwear trend was “it’s impractical,” but seeing Bieber pair the sexy top with the trending, wide-leg jeans everyone from Katie Holmes to Eva Longoria has worn, I realized how everyday-friendly the trend can be. I mean, I probably wouldn’t wear it to work, but I would wear it to a lunch that turns into a dinner that turns into drinks. You know the drill.

Between her wide-leg jeans and that pop of red, Bieber created an outfit that was sexy yet wearable, not to mention totally on-trend for fall. So, if you’re looking to try something a little bolder than a classic white T-shirt with your trusted denim, shop more lingerie-inspired tops below.

Get the Look:

Only Hearts Silk Charmeuse Camisole
Shop now: $178; freepeople.com

Viishow V-Neck Lace-Trim Camisole
Shop now: $12; amazon.com

Uwila Warrior Soft Silk Lace-Trim Camisole
Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com

Out From Under Dryad Tulle Cami
Shop now: $39; urbanoutfitters.com

B.Tempt’d by Wacoal Always Composed Thong Bodysuit
Shop now: $31 (Originally $52); nordstrom.com

Fleur du Mal Lace-Trimmed Jersey Camisole
Shop now: $225; net-a-porter.com

Intimissimi Lace and Silk Top
Shop now: $79; intimissimi.com

Out From Under Cherie Sheer Lace Babydoll Camisole
Shop now: $49; urbanoutfitters.com

Intimately Neon Nights Camisole
Shop now: $58; freepeople.com

