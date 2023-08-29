Michelle Obama Wore the No-Brainer Fall Trend Martha Stewart Is a Fan of, Too

TBH, it’s the best way to wear denim.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023

Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama.

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Wearing denim in pants form is so last year. Okay, okay — maybe that’s a bit extreme, because jeans will always be in style, but by the looks of the celebrity fashion scene as of late, there’s a new (possibly preferred) way to wear denim that’s slightly more comfortable, too, and I’m totally into it. 

Michelle Obama attended the 2023 US Open this weekend, and let’s just say there’s so much to take away from her tennis match outfit. The former First Lady wore an ensemble that was the perfect summer-to-fall ‘fit, meaning you can wear it from late summer into late autumn with just a few simple styling changes. But, that’s all because of the hero piece: an Oscar de la Renta denim midi dress that you can wear now and in three months. 

Obama’s denim dress is designed in a dark-wash that’s ultra versatile and feels a bit more elevated than a casual light wash. Plus, it has a flattering sweetheart neckline, an A-line skirt that’s flowy and perfectly stylish while still being comfy and airy, and contrast stitch detailing that adds instant dimension. Whoever said a denim dress can’t look, well, dressy, will immediately change their mind when they see Obama’s outfit. 

Reformation Kendi Denim Midi Dress

Reformation Kendi Denim Midi Dress

Reformation

Pilcro Seamed V-Neck Denim Dress

Anthropologie Pilcro Seamed V-Neck Denim Dress

Anthropologie

She rounded out the look with platform espadrilles sandals, a summer shoe that I will miss dearly, but one that you should 100 percent keep around for summer 2024 (wow!), along with a mini black cardigan that offers some much-needed warmth when the temperatures drop in the evening. The itty-bitty jacket is also lightweight, making it an easy throw-in-the-tote piece to carry around with you in case an unexpected chill hits (like the office A/C).

There are many things to take from the former First Lady’s US Open outfit, but the most important one is, of course, the power of the denim dress — and its inherent versatility. What’s more, Obama isn’t the only celebrity to wear denim this way, either: Martha Stewart recently wore a jean dress, opting for a mini shift version that she styled with slip-on sandals. Dua Lipa wore a long denim shirt dress back in April, and Jennifer Lopez went with the boldest (and sexiest) version, with those high side-slit that showed off her itty-bitty shorts.

A denim dress will easily carry you from summer into fall. Shop some more options below, and prepare to wear it nonstop.

