Helen Mirren Wore This Hot 2023 Shoe Trend in an Equally Hot Color

It’s Monday. I’m feeling a bit meh because, well, Monday, and it’s dreary in New York City right now — the ideal combo to make me feel not my best. But, as I was scrolling through celebrity outfits this morning, I saw something that really popped. No, it wasn’t Dua Lipa’s latest daring outfit (though, what a statement!); instead, it was Helen Mirren’s date-night outfit that featured what I’m deeming fall 2023’s hottest shoe, literally.

Mirren and her husband are couple goals through and through. I mean, just look at how adorable they look while on a dinner date in Santa Monica. Also, it’s as though I manifested this sighting because just this weekend, I was talking to a friend about how amazing Mirren is, especially when it comes to her fashion. Naturally, the convo ended with, “I want to see more!” And alas, more is exactly what I got this Monday morning. Consider my mood lifted.

The actress wore the perfect summer-to-fall look that’s suitable for everything from dinner (duh!) to strolling around the city. It’s the ideal mix of cute yet comfy, and that’s all because of those red ballet flats. We know ballerinas are trending big time — in part to the balletcore movement, but also because the low-to-the-ground shoe is simply sensible and thus, a smarter style option than most others. But, don’t think it’s time to pack away your flats just because summer’s ending. Flats are totally in for fall, especially when designed in the season’s boldest colors: red.

Nordstrom Ashton Perforated Ballet Flat

Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Arabesque Ballet Flat

Nordstrom

Instead, wear those flats until you can’t wear them anymore (aka, when there’s snow on the ground). So many celebrities have been wearing ballet flats in recent months, like Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle, but Mirren’s reminded me that sensible shoes can and should be bold, too. They can be fun! And honestly, they can be a little sexy, especially when worn in a cherry-red hue that’s meant to standout in the sea of shoes you see on the street.

Red ballet flats perfectly marry comfort with style, as in, the practical elements of a ballet shoe (think: low to no heel and a buttery leather upper that molds to your foot), with fashion-forward details like a rounded or square toe, front-bow detailing, and, of course, the cherry red hue that’s easily on of the season’s biggest color trends.

All of that combined simply makes red ballet flats a total must buy. They add the perfect pop to any look — in Mirren’s case, they coordinated nicely with her blue, floral-print maxi dress and bright-red headband — and you won’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. Talk about a no-brainer. Shop more Mirren-inspired flats, below.

