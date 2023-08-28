Helen Mirren Wore This Hot 2023 Shoe Trend in an Equally Hot Color

One word: Spicy.

LOTD 08/28
It’s Monday. I’m feeling a bit meh because, well, Monday, and it’s dreary in New York City right now — the ideal combo to make me feel not my best. But, as I was scrolling through celebrity outfits this morning, I saw something that really popped. No, it wasn’t Dua Lipa’s latest daring outfit (though, what a statement!); instead, it was Helen Mirren’s date-night outfit that featured what I’m deeming fall 2023’s hottest shoe, literally

Mirren and her husband are couple goals through and through. I mean, just look at how adorable they look while on a dinner date in Santa Monica. Also, it’s as though I manifested this sighting because just this weekend, I was talking to a friend about how amazing Mirren is, especially when it comes to her fashion. Naturally, the convo ended with, “I want to see more!” And alas, more is exactly what I got this Monday morning. Consider my mood lifted.

The actress wore the perfect summer-to-fall look that’s suitable for everything from dinner (duh!) to strolling around the city. It’s the ideal mix of cute yet comfy, and that’s all because of those red ballet flats. We know ballerinas are trending big time — in part to the balletcore movement, but also because the low-to-the-ground shoe is simply sensible and thus, a smarter style option than most others. But, don’t think it’s time to pack away your flats just because summer’s ending. Flats are totally in for fall, especially when designed in the season’s boldest colors: red.

