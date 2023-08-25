Cindy Crawford Wore the Risqué Pants Meghan Markle and Gisele Bündchen Like, Too

Let’s just say they’re worth the risk.

Published on August 25, 2023

Cindy Crawford LOTD
There are plenty of risky fashion pieces. Some are actually risky — like a top that’s held together by a string that can snap at any second (yikes!), while others are risky in that they’re going to stir up opinions. White pants, however, are both: They’re risky because, well, stains and because of those age-old rules that say you shouldn’t wear them after Labor Day. It seems celebrities are okay to take those risks, with the latest being supermodel Cindy Crawford. 

Crawford regularly wears very down-to-earth outfits, which is one reason she’s such a good source of fashion inspiration for us “regular folks.” Think: jeans, blouses, button-downs — all the things you probably have and wear on a regular basis, too. So her most recent look, which consisted of a breezy blue checked blouse and white straight-leg jeans seems very on point with her style ethos. Her brown pointed-toe ballet flats, with bow detailing, even made my heart skip a beat. Can you tell I’m a ballerina girl?

Mother the Hustler High-Waist Fray-Hem Ankle Bootcut Jeans

Nordstrom MOTHER The Hustler High Waist Fray Hem Ankle Bootcut Jeans

Nordstrom

Joe’s the Callie High Waist Ankle Bootcut Jeans

Nordstrom Joe's The Callie High Waist Ankle Bootcut Jeans

Nordstrom

Cute flats aside, it was her jeans that inspired me. I’ve been neglecting my white denim a bit, but after seeing Crawford’s ensemble, I immediately went to my armoire, pulled out all my optic-white jeans, and started thinking about the outfits I can make with them. This leads me to my point about why white denim like the supermodel’s are a must: They’re a blank canvas that you can build so many looks around. And when it comes to one’s wardrobe, one of the tips I give to people who ask me for fashion advice is to invest in versatile, wearable pieces, aka, something like white jeans.

That said, white jeans like Crawford’s aren’t without their controversies. Sure, there’s this old rule that you shouldn’t wear the color after Labor Day, but this is one rule I 100 percent support breaking. In fact, I’ve worn plenty of fall (and winter) whites, and honestly, it’s even better than when I wear them in the summer because I feel like I get them less dirty during the colder months.

Crawford joins a long list of celebrities who’ve been spotted in white jeans very recently. Meghan Markle made a statement in her white Frame skinnies that she paired with those coveted Chanel slingbacks, while Gisele Bündchen, Sofía Vergara and Salma Hayek wore the hue in the coolest new way: in the form of cargos.

Ready to wear your whites in the boldest way? Shop some more crisp denim below.

Get the Look:

Levi’s Wedgie High-Waist Straight Jeans
Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

Wit and Wisdom 'Ab'Solution CoolMax High-Waist Raw-Hem Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $62 (Originally $78); nordstrom.com

Paige Laurel Canyon High-Waist Raw-Hem Bootcut Jeans
Shop now: $225; nordstrom.com

Favorite Daughter the Vivi Jeans
Shop now: $198; nordstrom.com

