Sofía Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns

I love keeping up with trends, whether that’s a pair of ballet flats or this season’s boldest color. But there are some looks that just don’t work for my petite frame. Case in point: huge, baggy clothing. Certain items are already massive on me, making the extra big separates almost appear too large. So, when I saw Sofía Vergara’s take on a typically oversized trend, I was overjoyed.

Yesterday, the actress wore a pair of white cargo pants. Cargo pants are nothing new; Emily Ratajkowski might as well be the poster child for the style, while Salma Hayek and Hailey Bieber have also been spotted in the trend. The key difference, though? Vergara’s pair feature a structured silhouette as opposed to a baggy one.

Agolde Cooper Relaxed Cargo Organic-Cotton Jeans

Nordstrom

Madewell the Garment-Dyed '90s Straight Cargo Pants

Madewell

This Vergara-inspired look offers a straight, slightly tapered leg that looks a bit more flattering on the wearer. What’s more, this style of cargo pants provides a clean base that you can dress up or down, rather than a bulky separate that can make styling fairly difficult. For a casual look, consider wearing a basic tank and some comfortable sneakers. On the other hand, you can elevate the bottoms with a chic blazer and a pair of booties.

Vergara also taught us a lesson on piecing together an A+ outfit. She threw on a white button-up top and coordinating white pumps, creating the ideal monochromatic moment. Her slim shades and Dior tote elevated the look.

Make like Vergara and opt for figure-flattering cargo pants by shopping the below picks from Amazon and Nordstrom.

