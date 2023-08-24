Sofía Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns

I’m snagging my own pair ASAP.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on August 24, 2023 @ 03:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo:

Getty Images

I love keeping up with trends, whether that’s a pair of ballet flats or this season’s boldest color. But there are some looks that just don’t work for my petite frame. Case in point: huge, baggy clothing. Certain items are already massive on me, making the extra big separates almost appear too large. So, when I saw Sofía Vergara’s take on a typically oversized trend, I was overjoyed.    

Yesterday, the actress wore a pair of white cargo pants. Cargo pants are nothing new; Emily Ratajkowski might as well be the poster child for the style, while Salma Hayek and Hailey Bieber have also been spotted in the trend. The key difference, though? Vergara’s pair feature a structured silhouette as opposed to a baggy one. 

Agolde Cooper Relaxed Cargo Organic-Cotton Jeans

Nordstrom AGOLDE Cooper Relaxed Cargo Organic Cotton Jeans

Nordstrom

Madewell the Garment-Dyed '90s Straight Cargo Pants

Madewell The Garment-Dyed '90s Straight Cargo Pant

Madewell

This Vergara-inspired look offers a straight, slightly tapered leg that looks a bit more flattering on the wearer. What’s more, this style of cargo pants provides a clean base that you can dress up or down, rather than a bulky separate that can make styling fairly difficult. For a casual look, consider wearing a basic tank and some comfortable sneakers. On the other hand, you can elevate the bottoms with a chic blazer and a pair of booties.   

Vergara also taught us a lesson on piecing together an A+ outfit. She threw on a white button-up top and coordinating white pumps, creating the ideal monochromatic moment. Her slim shades and Dior tote elevated the look.

Make like Vergara and opt for figure-flattering cargo pants by shopping the below picks from Amazon and Nordstrom.  

Get the Look:  

Paige Drew Cargo Pants
Shop now: $235; nordstrom.com

Micoson Straight-Leg Cargo Pants
Shop now: $41; amazon.com

Treasure & Bond Stretch Cotton Cargo Pants
Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com

Dickies Relaxed-Fit Cargo Pants
Shop now: $40; amazon.com

J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Tapered Cargo Pants
Shop now: $100 (Originally $158); jcrew.com

Grapent Denim Straight-Leg Cargo Pants
Shop now: $33 with code (Originally $37); amazon.com

Wdirara High-Waist Straight-Leg Cargo Pants
Shop now: $58; amazon.com

