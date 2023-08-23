Fashion Look of the Day Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Most Practical Version of a LBD It’s fall’s chicest basic. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 23, 2023 @ 03:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images In my eyes, we’ve crowned a new queen of street style, and it’s Jennifer Lawrence. That’s because every time she steps out of the house, her outfits — which often blend casual with classic — go viral. Think: a simple white crop top paired with perfectly tailored pleated pants or the chicest coat you’ve ever seen styled with Adidas Sambas. She’s an expert in high-low dressing, and this week, she wore what I’m deeming fall’s must-have wardrobe staple. Jennifer Lawrence. Backgrid While out for dinner in NYC, Lawrence wore a flowing black maxi dress that dipped super low in the back, adding an unexpected sexy element to the otherwise modest piece. If summer is about the LBD, this transitional period and fall are about the new LBD (or Long Black Dress), as the timeless staple feels a bit more seasonally appropriate. Everlane the Tie-Back Halter Dress Everlane Buy on Everlane.com $138 Reformation Brendan Satin Dress Reformation Buy on Reformation $328 $164 As Lawrence made clear, a long black dress is just as chic as it is effortless. By design, it’s an elevated piece, but the loose silhouette gives the dress a more relaxed feel. And, by keeping the styling simple — in this case, adding a gold necklace and simple black sandals — the actress proved a black maxi dress might be the easiest, most wearable piece you can have in your closet. The black dress is so minimalist and versatile, it simply won’t let you down, as it’s the perfect base from which you can build your entire look. For everyday scenarios, a pair of sneakers or sandals ensure the look doesn’t feel overdressed, while loafers and a blazer transform it into something more work appropriate. At night, it can easily transition into a dinner-ready ‘fit with a pair of Mary Janes or your go-to pumps. Look at a long black dress as a blank canvas — depending on your styling, it can be transformed into anything you want it to be. Lawrence is all about elevated wardrobe basics and high-low pairings, and her black maxi dress reminded me that my closet is missing a key staple that’s versatile and chic. Shop more Lawrence-inspired LBDs below. Get the Look: Kut from the Kloth Kathleen Maxi Slip DressShop now: $119; nordstrom.com Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi DressShop now: $22 (Originally $27); amazon.com Madewell the Goldie DressShop now: $128; madewell.com Gap Modern Henley Racerback Midi DressShop now: $30 (Originally $80); gap.com Karen Kane Brigitte Midi DressShop now: $83 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com Loveappella Black Maxi DressShop now: $68; nordstrom.com Leset Yoko Halter Maxi DressShop now: $310; leset.com Free People Saturday Night Midi DressShop now: $70; freepeople.com Kotn Bias-Cut Tank DressShop now: $94 (Originally $148); kotn.com J.Crew Gwyneth V-Neck Slip DressShop now: $128; jcrew.com Stateside Structured Poplin Mock-Neck DressShop now: $198; shopbop.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Flared Leggings Are Back, and You Can Shop This "Buttery Soft" Pair for 61% Off at Amazon I Found a Nearly Identical Version of Jennifer Lopez’s Uncomplicated Shirt for $7 Apiece on Amazon Shoppers in Their 70s Notice Smoother Skin and “Fewer Fine Lines” Thanks to This Now-$23 Moisturizer