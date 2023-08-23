Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Most Practical Version of a LBD

It’s fall’s chicest basic.

Published on August 23, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Jennifer Lawrence
In my eyes, we’ve crowned a new queen of street style, and it’s Jennifer Lawrence. That’s because every time she steps out of the house, her outfits — which often blend casual with classic — go viral. Think: a simple white crop top paired with perfectly tailored pleated pants or the chicest coat you’ve ever seen styled with Adidas Sambas. She’s an expert in high-low dressing, and this week, she wore what I’m deeming fall’s must-have wardrobe staple.

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence.

While out for dinner in NYC, Lawrence wore a flowing black maxi dress that dipped super low in the back, adding an unexpected sexy element to the otherwise modest piece. If summer is about the LBD, this transitional period and fall are about the new LBD (or Long Black Dress), as the timeless staple feels a bit more seasonally appropriate. 

Everlane the Tie-Back Halter Dress

Everlane The Tie-Back Halter Dress

Everlane

Reformation Brendan Satin Dress

Reformation Brendan Satin Dress

Reformation

As Lawrence made clear, a long black dress is just as chic as it is effortless. By design, it’s an elevated piece, but the loose silhouette gives the dress a more relaxed feel. And, by keeping the styling simple — in this case, adding a gold necklace and simple black sandals —  the actress proved a black maxi dress might be the easiest, most wearable piece you can have in your closet. 

The black dress is so minimalist and versatile, it simply won’t let you down, as it’s the perfect base from which you can build your entire look. For everyday scenarios, a pair of sneakers or sandals ensure the look doesn’t feel overdressed, while loafers and a blazer transform it into something more work appropriate. At night, it can easily transition into a dinner-ready ‘fit with a pair of Mary Janes or your go-to pumps. Look at a long black dress as a blank canvas — depending on your styling, it can be transformed into anything you want it to be.

Lawrence is all about elevated wardrobe basics and high-low pairings, and her black maxi dress reminded me that my closet is missing a key staple that’s versatile and chic. Shop more Lawrence-inspired LBDs below.

Kut from the Kloth Kathleen Maxi Slip Dress
Shop now: $119; nordstrom.com

Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress
Shop now: $22 (Originally $27); amazon.com

Madewell the Goldie Dress
Shop now: $128; madewell.com

Gap Modern Henley Racerback Midi Dress
Shop now: $30 (Originally $80); gap.com

Karen Kane Brigitte Midi Dress
Shop now: $83 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com

Loveappella Black Maxi Dress
Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com 

Leset Yoko Halter Maxi Dress
Shop now: $310; leset.com

Free People Saturday Night Midi Dress
Shop now: $70; freepeople.com

Kotn Bias-Cut Tank Dress
Shop now: $94 (Originally $148); kotn.com

J.Crew Gwyneth V-Neck Slip Dress
Shop now: $128; jcrew.com

Stateside Structured Poplin Mock-Neck Dress
Shop now: $198; shopbop.com

