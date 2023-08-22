Reese Witherspoon Has a Thing for This Fall-Perfect Wardrobe Staple

She paired it with the boldest shoes ever.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon. Photo:

John Wilkinson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

There are few outfits I’ve seen this week that really made me want to buy exactly what that person was wearing. But alas, Reese Witherspoon’s recent sporty look made me want everything she had on — and it’s a good thing it just so happens to be the perfect two-piece uniform for fall. 

Witherspoon is known for her super low-key, achievable style that consists of jeans, easy button-downs, and fun, floral dresses. So, she’s always been the ideal source of easygoing outfit inspiration, and currently, that’s exactly what I’m in the mood for. Over the weekend, the Morning Show star attended the Leagues Cup 2023 final match with Nicole Kidman (such a cute BFF outing) wearing the one outfit I’ll have on repeat rotation for the next six months. Why? Because it’s equal parts casual and cute and effortlessly transitions from summer to fall. Thanks, Reese!

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

For the sporty outing, Witherspoon went with the one seasonless staple everyone should have on hand: a denim mini skirt. Hers was slightly different from others we’ve seen on A-listers like, say, Sydney Sweeney, in that it was a bit more refined and feminine. That’s because Witherspoon’s had a flirty A-line silhouette with a subtle flare, plus contrast front stitching and a built-in belt. The dark wash — in lieu of a lighter one that reads more casual — also gave her skirt a more refined touch.

Circus NY Belted A-Line Denim Mini Skirt

Nordstrom Circus NY Belted A-Line Denim Miniskirt

Nordstrom

Nic + Zoe Fray Hem Denim Pencil Skirt

Nordstrom NIC+ZOE Fray Hem Denim Pencil Skirt

Nordstrom

The actress styled the mini skirt in the simplest way — which is exactly why I’ll be wearing it like hers in the future, too. She tucked in a black, V-neck top with three-quarter sleeves that felt casual and timeless, but still elegant enough to take the denim mini to another level of dressed-up. The finishing touch was a pair of neon-green Nike sneakers that were a totally unexpected, though welcomed, addition to her soccer outing ‘fit. 

Denim minis, midis, and maxis are showing zero signs of going away — and Witherspoon, a die-hard denim skirt fan, is proof that the staple doesn’t really have a set lifespan. They were popular last year, this year, and will still be relevant next, so why not get in on it sooner than later? Whichever hem length you choose, you’ll have endless versatility, with a touch of femininity. 

Shop some more denim minis inspired by Witherspoon’s look, below.

Get the Look:

Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind Frayed Denim Pencil Skirt
Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com

Reformation Dyani Denim Midi Skirt
Shop now: $168; reformation.com

Hudson Jeans Curved-Hem Denim Mini Skirt
Shop now: $195; nordstrom.com

Vineyard Vines White Denim Mini Skirt
Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

Allegra K Denim Button-Down Jean Skirt
Shop now: $41; amazon.com

Old Navy High-Waisted OG Straight Mini Jean Skirt
Shop now: $40; oldnavy.gap.com

Chouyatou Five-Pocket Denim Mini Skirt
Shop now: $26 (Originally $47); amazon.com

