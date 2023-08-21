Susan Sarandon Just Convinced Me to Test Drive This Bold Pants Trend

I’ve always been very much an all-black type of wardrobe girlie. Hey, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen seem to agree it’s the best color — err, non-color — that’s out there; they’re, more often than not, seen in head-to-toe black that simply looks chic. Effortless! Cool! Mysterious! You get where I’m going.

That said, I’ve been feeling a bit more experimental with my style as of late. Maybe it’s because I’m hitting 30 this year (OMG, I know!) and feel like I’m entering a new era of my life that calls for a total wardrobe revamp, or maybe it’s because I’ve just grown out of my all-black phase, but whatever the reason, I’m wholeheartedly convinced that I now need bright red pants all thanks to Susan Sarandon’s recent outfit.

The actress was photographed out and about in the East Village in NYC, and let me tell you, it was hard not to spot her in her eye-catching outfit that proved red is the color trend to continue to wear into fall. For her day around the Big Apple, Sarandon wore a billowy, breezy white blouse with red stitched detailing, plus pink-and-black striped sock sneakers that were unlike anything I’ve seen in a while. The standout piece, however, were those red utilitarian-style cropped pants that convinced me — in less than a second — that I also need red pants. Like, now.

Red anything has been trending for a while now — see: that Tomato Girl summer craze that’s not solely about wearing red, but of course, the hue is an essential color — so it makes sense that we’re seeing more of the poppy hue. That said, I’m predicting that Tomato Girl fall will be a thing, because hey, red reads powerful and fierce, and that’s something we should embrace every season of the year.

I’ve worn a red lip here and there, slipped into red shoes as subtle pop, and rocked red manicures, too, but never have I worn the color as bold as Sarandon did. But, I am now fully convinced I need to, because, just look at how good she looks. Red pants are anything but subtle, but let’s be honest, when you wear the hue, your goal is not to blend in. It stands out!

The nice thing is that red pants are incredibly versatile. Sure, they might not be quite as easy to style as black pants, but the hue pairs well with so many other colors, whether that’s red, white, black, yellow, brown, or pink. You name it, red pants will go with it. I personally like how Sarandon wore hers with a white blouse that had subtle pops of red as well, as it made the entire look feel super cohesive and well-rounded, but when I add this new pair of red bottoms to my wardrobe, I plan on wearing it with a tight-fitting pink top for full Valentine’s Day vibes in August. Hey, sue me!

Ready to try red pants for yourself? Shop some options I’m eyeing to make mine below.

