Sofía Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns

Everyone needs at least one pair.

Published on August 18, 2023 @ 03:05PM

Sofía Vergara has quickly become one of my favorite fashion icons. Whether she’s wearing a leopard-print swimsuit, body-contouring floral dress, or blinged-out corset, she knows how to style a statement look. In her book, more is more, but sometimes, she scales it back and reaches for a practical staple.

Recently, the actress took to Instagram and posted a mirror selfie wearing a vibrant yellow top and classic white sneakers. But it was her denim-like cargo pants that caught my attention. The bottoms featured a stretch waist, drawstring cord, huge pockets, and a slouchy, oversized fit throughout the leg. Immediately, I knew I had to have a similar pair. 

Sidefeel Pull-On Stretch Pants

Amazon Sidefeel Women Pull-on Distressed Denim Joggers Elastic Waist Stretch Pants

Amazon

Hudson Jeans Drawstring Cargo Straight-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom Hudson Jeans Drawstring Cargo Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Not only do Vergara’s bottoms look great, but cargo pants — whether open at the bottom or tapered at the ankle — are one of the hottest fashion trends right now. Taylor Swift was one of the first celebrities to don the style, wearing the look while rehearsing for the Eras Tour. Oprah followed suit, taking the pants to Jordan, while Kate Middleton even stepped out in her own fitted version. If Vergara isn’t proof that the trend is still going strong, I don’t know what is.  

There’s also never been a better time to jump on board and buy yourself a pair of cargo pants. Fall is right around the corner, and these bottoms are sure to become your number one pick for the season. The oversized fit pairs well with big jackets, coats, and sweatshirts, which is practically everyone’s autumn uniform, but you can contradict the classic look with a tight, fitted top, like Emily Ratajkowski did. Not to be forgotten, the loose silhouette gives off an effortlessly cozy vibe, allowing you to wear the pants both in and out of the house. So, get ready to be ultra comfortable, whether you’re watching a movie under a cozy blanket  or heading out to grab a PSL. 

Make like Vergara by shopping the below cargo pants from Amazon, Madewell, and Nordstrom. And you don’t have to wait until fall to wear this style — these pants make for a perfect transitional option taking you from summer to autumn with ease. 

