Jessica Alba Wore a Surprising Version of This Timeless Fall Jacket Trend

Jessica Alba initially pulled me in with her acting. Then, it was her Honest Beauty brand. Now, it’s her jaw-droppingly good fashion, and this morning’s New York City look reminded me why I love her style so dang much.

The actress wore a full Canadian Tuxedo featuring a body-contouring corset that she tucked into high-waisted flare pants so long, they almost concealed those white pointed-toe pumps, but not quiteThe heels coordinated perfectly with her square-shaped satchel, while tortoise-shell sunglasses, and squiggly earrings, all of which added the ideal finishing touches. But most intriguing was Alba’s unexpected denim jacket.

Allegra K Jean Blazer

Amazon

Madewell Double-Breasted Cotton Denim Blazer

Nordstrom

Jean jackets are nothing new. They circle back around every single autumn, marking their territory as the season’s no. 1 layering pick. But Alba surprised us with a new denim silhouette, opting for a blazer style jacket instead. When compared to typical denim jackets, this updated version adds sophistication and class to an otherwise casual piece. Not to mention, the large lapels, dramatic shoulders, and button sleeves turn it into a timeless and unique wardrobe staple that can be worn for years to come.

Even better, denim blazers are perfect for transitional temperatures, making the style a must-have for fall and beyond. Whether it’s in the high 70’s or dipping down during the cool nights, a jean jacket will have you covered — literally. Carry it in your bag for when you get chilly, let it hang over your shoulders, or wear it all day, depending on how warm you are.

Denim blazers like Alba’s are extremely versatile and easy to wear, as well, giving you full styling control without the headache. Wear a monochromatic ensemble like the actress, and reach for your favorite pair of jeans or cut-off denim shorts. You can also throw the jacket over a plain white T-shirt for an uncomplicated option, or layer your beloved blazer over a ribbed maxi dress for a comfortable yet chic ‘fit.

Alba knew exactly what she was doing when she slipped on her glamorous denim blazer, and now everyone (including myself) is going to be jumping on board the transitional trend. Shop Alba-inspired denim blazers from Amazon and Nordstrom, below.

Get the Look:

Staud Maxwell Denim Blazer

Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com

Afrm Agnes Oversized Denim Blazer

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Idealsanxun Jean-Like Linen Blazer

Shop now: $46 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Treasure & Bond Hourglass Denim Blazer

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Karlywindow Denim Blazer

Shop now: $40 with coupon (Originally $42); amazon.com

