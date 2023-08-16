Katie Holmes Just Twinned With Meghan Markle in This Genius Fall Dress Trend

If there’s one thing I love more than a celebrity twinning moment, it’s a celeb twinning moment from two of my all-time favorite fashionistas. So listen up, because this latest A-list sighting is one for the style books — and introduces the fall dress trend you absolutely must add to your rotation. Pinky promise.

Katie Holmes, who’s regularly spotted out in the Big Apple, officially traded her sweatpants — which, by the way, she’s been wearing on repeat, even though the humidity has been anything but sweatpant-friendly, IMO — for a super-sleek $225 black-and-white tube dress from Posse that looked extremely familiar to me. After two seconds, I realized it looked so familiar because Meghan Markle was just spotted wearing it for an early birthday dinner. The two styled the piece in totally different ways — Holmes more low-key while Markle dressed it up — but the ethos of the bandeau maxi is all the same.

Katie Holmes. POSSE

Holmes wore her easygoing tube dress with high-top sneakers, giving the staple a sporty — not to mention comfy — touch. She rounded out the look with black sunglasses and her go-to bag: a super oversized tote that’s made for schlepping anything and everything, a must-have if you live in New York City. Well done, Holmes! Markle, on the other hand, went with a slightly more night out-approved approach, wearing hers with black thong sandals. These two moments prove just how versatile the column dress is, offering endless styling possibilities, from something more casual and cool to dressy and elevated.

Topshop Bandeau Denim Maxi Dress

Nordstrom

Open Edit Strapless Maxi Sweater Dress

Nordstrom

Holmes wore the fuss-free tube dress on its own, but the nice thing about this particular silhouette is that it’s also the ideal layering staple, which is why it’s perfect as we transition into the chillier months. To make it more suitable come autumn, simply layer it over a long-sleeve shirt, throw on a breezy button down, or amp up the edge with a moto jacket.

I’m definitely adding a bandeau dress (or two) to my lineup. Shop some more options below, all inspired by Holmes and Markle’s super-stylish twinning moment that I won’t be able to get off my mind all week.

Get the Look:

Posse Theo Striped Jersey Strapless Maxi Dress

Shop now: $225; modaoperandi.com

Topshop Turn Over Strapless Dress

Shop now: $68; nordstrom.com

Boriflors Sleeveless Tube Dress

Shop now: $20 (Originally $26); amazon.com

Reformation Bebe Knit Dress

Shop now: $104 (Originally $148); reformation.com

Free People Intimately Everyday Seamless Tube Slip

Shop now: $40; freepeople.com

H&M Bandeau Dress

Shop now: $16 (Originally $18); hm.com

Floerns Strapless Bandeau Tube Dress

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Good American Tube Dress

Shop now: $79 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

