Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Early-Aughts Boy Band Outfit of My Dreams

Is anyone else getting NSYNC vibes?

Published on August 15, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo:

Splash News

I had to do a double take this morning. As I was scrolling through current celebrity images, picking one for today’s Look of the Day, I stopped mid-scroll when I saw Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest look. Why? Because I thought I had just gone back in time and was watching my favorite 2000s boy band membersahem, NSYNC — arriving at one of their shows. Talk about a throwback moment!

There are some staple pieces you immediately associate with the early aughts — and low-rise, oversized jeans is absolutely one of them. But, given the return of this particular denim style, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that celebs, the latest being Paltrow, are wearing them again. In fact, the Goop founder’s ultra-baggy blues were so billowy, I thought they were a skirt upon first glance.

Baggy jeans are a genius fashion choice for a few reasons, so before you write off the trend altogether, hear me out. Sure, more tight-fitting jeans might seem more flattering, but there’s something so freeing and comfy about big, baggy denim that you have to experience to believe. Once I slipped on big jeans, I couldn’t wear my straight-leg jeans the same anymore, because they beat them out in every department: comfort, appeal, and long-term wearability. I could wear them for hours-long days at the office and didn’t want to rip them off by hour three, as is often the case with my tighter denim.

Levi’s Baggy Dad Jeans

Nordstrom Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans

Nordstrom

Agolde Low-Slung Baggy Organic-Cotton Jeans

Nordstrom Agolde Low Slung Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans

Nordstrom

Paltrow nailed the big denim trend that’s so on-trend for fall 2023, but she also styled it in the most early aughts, throwback-y boyband way: with a tight-fitting white tank top that she tucked into the blues, plus white sneakers that subtly peeked out from underneath the floor-grazing hem. The finishing touch? Black aviator frames and a sweater that she tied around her waist. Talk about a fashion moment.

Big jeans and tight-fitting tops — in this case, a tank top —balance each other out effortlessly. The juxtaposition of the loose and the fitted creates an eye-catching look that’s effortlessly cool — not to mention, comfy, too. Of course, you can adjust the bagginess of the bottoms to your liking — no need to go as extreme as Paltrow did. 

Shop some more baggy jeans and tank tops below.

Get the Look:

Madewell Baggy Pleated Straight-Leg Jeans
Shop now: $81 (Originally $108); nordstrom.com

Favorite Daughter The Ollie Ultimate Baggy Jeans
Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

Agolde Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Shop now: $125 (Originally $228); nordstrom.com

Favorite Daughter the Favorite Rib Tank
Shop now: $78; nordstrom.com

Good American Rib Racerback Tank
Shop now: $49; nordstrom.com

