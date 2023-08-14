Alexandra Daddario Wore Kate Middleton’s Go-To French Sneaker Brand

There are some wardrobe staples I simply will never get tired of. A good pair of jeans is near the top of the list because, well, denim is always a good decision. A chic trench coat snags a spot too, but the one item that, without a doubt, nabs the top spot — now and forever — is a trusty pair of white sneakers.

I’ve waxed poetic about white sneakers time and again, and while I hate to sound like a broken record, when I feel this passionate about something — in this case, the versatility of white sneakers and the endless styling possibilities they offer — I will continue to talk about it until the end of time. White sneakers carry you everywhere with ease, and that’s probably why Alexandra Daddario looked so happy during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

The actress was photographed en route to the Day of Indulgence party in Hollywood that takes place every summer. For the occasion, Daddario went with low-key comfort, opting for light-wash skinny jeans (hey, guess this style isn’t dead!), a simple black tank top, blue button-down, Dior Book Bag, and last but definitely not least, Veja sneakers, the timeless, royal-worn French kicks you need to make yours, ASAP.

Daddario is the latest celebrity to make a sporty statement in sneakers from Veja, a French brand that crafts its shoes with recycled plastics and organic cotton. Kate Middleton is another notable fan of the classic white kicks, as are Meghan Markle and Emily Ratajkowski, so you know they must be good. Daddario opted for the brand’s best-selling Campo style, a sporty low-top style with a retro-feel crafted from a mix of recycled and organic materials. They also have a removable insole, in case you want to put in your own, plus Veja’s signature “V” logo stamped on both sides.

Nordstrom shoppers say these sneakers run true to size, but did mention that they might need a bit of break-in time. That said, if so many celebrities are on board — and have been for years — you can trust it’s a good shoe that you’ll wear again and again.

