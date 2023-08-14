Alexandra Daddario Wore Kate Middleton’s Go-To French Sneaker Brand

With this controversial denim trend, nonetheless.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on August 14, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario. Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

There are some wardrobe staples I simply will never get tired of. A good pair of jeans is near the top of the list because, well, denim is always a good decision. A chic trench coat snags a spot too, but the one item that, without a doubt, nabs the top spot — now and forever — is a trusty pair of white sneakers

I’ve waxed poetic about white sneakers time and again, and while I hate to sound like a broken record, when I feel this passionate about something — in this case, the versatility of white sneakers and the endless styling possibilities they offer — I will continue to talk about it until the end of time. White sneakers carry you everywhere with ease, and that’s probably why Alexandra Daddario looked so happy during a recent outing in Los Angeles. 

The actress was photographed en route to the Day of Indulgence party in Hollywood that takes place every summer. For the occasion, Daddario went with low-key comfort, opting for light-wash skinny jeans (hey, guess this style isn’t dead!), a simple black tank top, blue button-down, Dior Book Bag, and last but definitely not least, Veja sneakers, the timeless, royal-worn French kicks you need to make yours, ASAP.

Veja Campo Sneaker

Amazon Veja Campo Sneakers

Amazon

Veja Esplar Sneaker

Nordstrom Veja Esplar Sneaker

Nordstrom

Daddario is the latest celebrity to make a sporty statement in sneakers from Veja, a French brand that crafts its shoes with recycled plastics and organic cotton. Kate Middleton is another notable fan of the classic white kicks, as are Meghan Markle and Emily Ratajkowski, so you know they must be good. Daddario opted for the brand’s best-selling Campo style, a sporty low-top style with a retro-feel crafted from a mix of recycled and organic materials. They also have a removable insole, in case you want to put in your own, plus Veja’s signature “V” logo stamped on both sides. 

Nordstrom shoppers say these sneakers run true to size, but did mention that they might need a bit of break-in time. That said, if so many celebrities are on board — and have been for years — you can trust it’s a good shoe that you’ll wear again and again. 

Shop more Veja styles below, and see why this French brand has such a big Hollywood following for yourself.

Get the Look:

Veja Campo Sneaker
Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

Veja V-10 Sneaker
Shop now: $195; nordstrom.com

Veja Esplar Sneaker
Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Veja Wata II Low Top Sneaker
Shop now: $145; nordstrom.com

Veja V-12 Sneaker
Shop now: $185; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Skincare Products I Liked So Much They're Now Part of My Routine
I've Tried 87 Skincare Products This Summer, but Only These 3 Earned a Permanent Spot in My Routine
Baublebar Sale
The Surprisingly Affordable Jewelry Brand Worn by Julia Roberts Just Launched a Massive Sitewide Sale
Shampooing hair
My Hair Grew Twice as Thick in Months Thanks to This Volumizing Shampoo
Related Articles
Selena Gomezâs Style Continues to Impress Me, So Iâm Recreating Her Latest Look With This $12 Top
Selena Gomez’s Style Always Impresses Me, So I’m Recreating Her Latest Look With This Flattering $12 Top
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Wore the Riskiest Version of Summer’s Biggest Denim Trend
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz’s Pre-Fall Look Included These Genius $50 Sandals
Jessica Alba Wore This Transitional Wardrobe Staple to Taylor Swiftâs Tour, and You Can Snag Similar Under-$50 Amazon Styles
Jessica Alba’s Eras Tour Outfit Included a Fall-Ready Closet Essential You Can Get for Less Than $45 at Amazon
Taylor Swift Wore the Easiest, Multi-Seasonal Bodysuit and I Found 5 Spot-On Lookalikes
Taylor Swift Wore the Easy, Casual Wardrobe Staple That Defies Seasons
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Just Wore My Favorite No-Fuss Outfit to the Taylor Swift Concert
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Farmcore ‘Fit Included These Always Sold-Out Shoes
Katie Holmes Sweatpants
Katie Holmes Just Gave Us Permission to Wear This Classic, $18 Indoor Staple Outside
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Wore This Ageless Sandal Trend That’ll Be Your Smartest Shoe Investment
Sarah Michelle Gellar White Pants
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore the Rule-Breaking Pants That Are Actually a Practical Closet Staple
Meghan markle
Meghan Markle's Transitional Top Is a Genius Outfit-Elevating Staple You'll Wear for the Next 5 Months
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Reliable Summer Sandal That’s Not Too Late to Try
Slip on Sneakers
Nurses Working 12-Hour Shifts Call Amazon's Best-Selling $40 Slip-Ons “a God Send” for Their Achy Feet
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz Wore a Pair of the $50 Summer Sandals I’ve Sworn by for Years
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said No to Itsy-Bitsy Swimwear in an Ageless Style
E.L.F Contour Wand
Jennifer Coolidge’s Go-To Beauty Brand Just Launched a $9 Contour Wand That’s Already Trending on Amazon