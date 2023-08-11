Sydney Sweeney Wore the Riskiest Version of Summer’s Biggest Denim Trend

Paired with a classic accessory.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney. Photo:

Monica Schipper/WireImage

As a casual Taylor Swift fan, my Era’s tour has been less about the surprise songs and more about who's in the audience and what they’re wearing. Your TikTok feed might include bits and pieces of the actual performance, whereas mine is usually celebrities in the VIP tent trading friendship bracelets with fans. And, of all the stars who showed up for the Wednesday night L.A. performance, I couldn’t stop thinking about Sydney Sweeney, who attended wearing not only the sexiest version of this summer’s most popular denim trend, but also the classic accessory that’s an editor staple.

The Euphoria actress attended the Taylor Swift concert in a cropped white tank from her stylist Molly Dickson’s just-launched collaboration with Madewell, cowboy booties, a bejeweled (duh!) denim mini skirt, and a simple black belt. While denim skirts might be the ‘It’ style of the summer, Sweeney’s raw-hem version that had  pockets peeking out was a bit of a divergence from what we’ve been seeing on everyone from Selena Gomez to Dua Lipa, and, to be honest, it was kind of refreshing. Tapping one of last year’s hottest trends, Sweeney went short.

Agolde Parker Raw-Hem Organic Cotton Mini Skirt

Nordstrom Agolde Parker Raw Hem Organic Cotton Denim Miniskirt

Nordstrom

J.Crew Classic Belt

J.Crew Classic belt in Italian leather

J.Crew

A denim mini skirt is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your closet, working across seasons and occasions. As Sweeney perfectly exemplified, it’s a summer staple that can easily be made to feel a little sexy, too. Paired with her cropped white tank top, it was both weather and going-out appropriate. But it’s also an item that can be elevated and transitioned into fall with knee-high boots and an oversized sweater (possibly french-tucked at the waist?).

Finishing off the mini-skirt look was the timeless accessory InStyle’s senior writer called the one quiet luxury staple everyone should own. The black belt does a lot of work — it can elevate a casual piece and serve its practical purpose. And, in the case of Sweeney, who paired the dark belt with light-wash denim à la Hailey Bieber, it made the whole outfit more cohesive, matching her black cowboy booties.

Her denim mini skirt and classic black belt combo are going to be the base of my August and September transitional outfits, and similar pieces starting at $18.

Get the Look: 

Chaoren CR Gold Buckle Belt
Shop now: $18; amazon.com

The Drop Arhaan Denim Mini Skirt
Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Coach Outlet Signature Buckle Belt
Shop now: $45; coachoutlet.com

Anthropologie the Emerson Belt
Shop now: $50; anthropologie.com

AllSaints Hailey Denim Mini Skirt
Shop now: $88 (Originally $135); nordstrom.com

Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Micro Mini Skirt
Shop now: $90; madewell.com

J.Crew Denim Mini Skirt
Shop now: $98; jcrew.com

Frame Le High N Dry Denim Skirt
Shop now: $104 (Originally $198); saksfifthavenue.com

Mother the Fun Dip Raw-Hem Denim Mini Skirt
Shop now: $178; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Gel Nails Kit
My Secret to Easy At-Home Manicures Is Amazon’s Best-Selling Gel Nail Kit — and It’s 64% Off
Shoppers "Immediately Saw a Difference" in Aging Skin After Using This New Version of The Amal Clooney-Approved "Magic Cream"
Fans "Immediately Saw a Difference" in Aging Skin Thanks to the Body Version of This Amal Clooney-Used Cream
Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless
I Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless, Even During a Downpour
Related Articles
Sydney Sweeney Variety 2023
Sydney Sweeney Is the Latest Celebrity to Bring Back the Peplum Trend
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz’s Pre-Fall Look Included These Genius $50 Sandals
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Gave One of Summer’s Most Contentious Accessories Her Stamp of Approval
Jessica Alba Wore This Transitional Wardrobe Staple to Taylor Swiftâs Tour, and You Can Snag Similar Under-$50 Amazon Styles
Jessica Alba’s Eras Tour Outfit Included a Fall-Ready Closet Essential You Can Get for Less Than $45 at Amazon
sydney sweeney glen powell cinemacon
Sydney Sweeney Just Revealed Her True Feelings Surrounding Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Farmcore ‘Fit Included These Always Sold-Out Shoes
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Wore This Ageless Sandal Trend That’ll Be Your Smartest Shoe Investment
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Reliable Summer Sandal That’s Not Too Late to Try
Heidi Klum floral swimsuit
Heidi Klum’s Floral One-Piece Swimsuit Had the Most Gigantic Underboob-Baring Cutout, Maybe Ever
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Wore a Zebra-Print Bikini in an Unexpected Color Combo
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Plunging Corset Top With a High-Slit Denim Maxi Skirt
Christina Aguilera Instagram
Uh Oh, Christina Aguilera Is Bringing Back Super-Skinny Scarves
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said No to Itsy-Bitsy Swimwear in an Ageless Style
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Summer Dress Code Staple That Makes Styling A Breeze
Reese Witherspoon Wore My Go-To Summer Wardrobe Staple That Makes Styling a Breeze
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen One Shoulder White Dress With Cape at Hollywood For Science Gala
Gisele Bündchen Wore the Tiniest Cutoffs, Maybe Ever, and a Denim Blazer With Nothing Underneath