Sydney Sweeney Wore the Riskiest Version of Summer’s Biggest Denim Trend

As a casual Taylor Swift fan, my Era’s tour has been less about the surprise songs and more about who's in the audience and what they’re wearing. Your TikTok feed might include bits and pieces of the actual performance, whereas mine is usually celebrities in the VIP tent trading friendship bracelets with fans. And, of all the stars who showed up for the Wednesday night L.A. performance, I couldn’t stop thinking about Sydney Sweeney, who attended wearing not only the sexiest version of this summer’s most popular denim trend, but also the classic accessory that’s an editor staple.

The Euphoria actress attended the Taylor Swift concert in a cropped white tank from her stylist Molly Dickson’s just-launched collaboration with Madewell, cowboy booties, a bejeweled (duh!) denim mini skirt, and a simple black belt. While denim skirts might be the ‘It’ style of the summer, Sweeney’s raw-hem version that had pockets peeking out was a bit of a divergence from what we’ve been seeing on everyone from Selena Gomez to Dua Lipa, and, to be honest, it was kind of refreshing. Tapping one of last year’s hottest trends, Sweeney went short.

Agolde Parker Raw-Hem Organic Cotton Mini Skirt

Nordstrom

J.Crew Classic Belt

J.Crew

A denim mini skirt is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your closet, working across seasons and occasions. As Sweeney perfectly exemplified, it’s a summer staple that can easily be made to feel a little sexy, too. Paired with her cropped white tank top, it was both weather and going-out appropriate. But it’s also an item that can be elevated and transitioned into fall with knee-high boots and an oversized sweater (possibly french-tucked at the waist?).

Finishing off the mini-skirt look was the timeless accessory InStyle’s senior writer called the one quiet luxury staple everyone should own. The black belt does a lot of work — it can elevate a casual piece and serve its practical purpose. And, in the case of Sweeney, who paired the dark belt with light-wash denim à la Hailey Bieber, it made the whole outfit more cohesive, matching her black cowboy booties.

Her denim mini skirt and classic black belt combo are going to be the base of my August and September transitional outfits, and similar pieces starting at $18.

