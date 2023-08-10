Cameron Diaz’s Pre-Fall Look Included These Genius $50 Sandals

Wear them rain or shine.

By
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on August 10, 2023 @ 03:00PM

Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz. Photo:

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Cameron Diaz just wore my dream outfit — and by dream, I mean it strikes the perfect balance between cozy yet chic, made possible by wardrobe staples I think everyone should have within arm’s reach. Trust me: Once you see this look, you’re going to want to live in it, especially since it’s also an ideal pre-fall outfit. 

Diaz took to Instagram to share the funniest video — I mean I really LOL’d watching it — of her “breaking” into a Whole Foods to celebrate her and Katherine Power’s wine brand, Avaline, officially appearing on the store’s shelves. “I came in to make sure the rosé looks good for the people,” Diaz said in the clip. Everything did, indeed, look perfect with a display of sparkling bottles fit for the ‘gram, but beautiful wine exhibit aside, Diaz’s “breaking-and-enter” outfit also caught my attention.

The actress wore an all-white sweatsuit that struck the perfect balance between comfort and elegance — the latter because of the crisp-white hue that immediately takes a simple sweatpants and crewneck pairing to new levels of chic. Excuse me while I go and buy a similar option. But that wasn’t the only elevated piece: Diaz sported a black Prada belt bag that’s practical and chic. The designer accessory, which costs $1,450, is unfortunately no longer available, though that’s not to say it won’t be restocked sometime soon. Keep your eyes peeled!

What is available, though, are Diaz’s shoes of choice: the Birkenstock Eva Arizona Sandalsshe simply can’t get enough of. In fact, she paired them with a low-key skirt and white tee outfit just last week. Now, she’s proving the iconic, three-strap slide works just as well with a snuggly sweatsuit. 

Birkenstock Eva Arizona Sandals

Zappos Birkenstock Arizona EVA

Zappos

Tory Burch Virginia Recycled Nylon Belt Bag

Nordstrom TORY BURCH Virginia Recycled Nylon Belt Bag

Nordstrom

This is undoubtedly the more affordable version of the brand’s famous Arizona sandal; it’ll cost you a reasonable $50, but price point aside, it’s also a smarter option for this time of year, especially if your feet tend to sweat a lot — or you find yourself unexpectedly in the middle of a summer rain storm. Diaz’s Birkenstocks are made from a flexible rubber upper that’s waterproof and flexible. Unlike with the classic cork sole, you don’t have to worry about water damage, making the Diaz-worn style an ideal option for the beach, errands, and everything in between. 

Ready to dress up your sweatset this season and next? Shop more Birkenstocks and belt bags similar to Diaz’s, below.

Dresses Roundup
Amazon's New Summer Dress Storefront Has 200+ Flattering Styles, and I'm Adding These 5 to My Cart
Nipple Covers
I Went Bra-Less at an Award Show Thanks to the Genius $20 Style Hack Kate Hudson Is Also a Fan of
Nipple Tape
I'm a 34DD and I’ve Been Going Bra-Free All Summer Thanks to This $12 Style Hack
