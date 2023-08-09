Kendall Jenner’s Farmcore ‘Fit Included These Always Sold-Out Shoes

When A-listers slip into overalls, it’s easy for the look to quickly enter into the world of countryside. Make the mistake of pairing the denim one-piece with a puff-sleeve top and the look can go from subtle Americana to Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton on the Simple Life. But last week, Kendall Jenner gave a masterclass in not just how to make the controversial denim style wearable for everyday, but also how to make it look effortlessly cool.

In her recent Instagram post, Jenner is wearing a pair of classic blue overalls, a simple white tank, matching blue bandana, and the supermodel-favorite shoes that, just a year ago, were almost impossible to get your hands on.

While overalls might not be the first thing that comes to mind when I say “trending denim,” the one-piece style has recently become a celebrity staple, with everyone from Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian to Olivia Wilde and Sarah Jessica Parker wearing the controversial piece. It’s a style that blends function with fashion, pairing always-in denim with practical features — like a one-and-done design — and a comfortable, roomy fit. Overalls are what I wear when I want to be in loungewear but can’t; they offer the same comfort but look slightly more put together.

Jenner’s look, in particular, caught my attention because of how she maintained the laid-back nature of the one-piece without it feeling frumpy or too “country.” Rather than trying to elevate the overalls with a high-low pairing, she met them where they were, styling them with a basic tank and the supermodel-favorite Birkenstock Boston clogs.The shoes took it from simply practical to practical, stylish, and fall-ready, with the clog as the cold weather-alternative to Birkenstock’s celebrity- and shopper-favorite sandals. Like the popular Arizonas, the Boston molds to the foot, but whereas the classic strap sandals are more of a summer shoe, the Bostons offer versatility in terms of seasonality; they provide toe-coverage and pair well with socks, making them a year-round staple, even when it’s chilly.

And as we head from late summer into fall, her casual outfit is one I plan to emulate, from the overalls down to the suede Birkenstock slides.

