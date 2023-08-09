Kendall Jenner’s Farmcore ‘Fit Included These Always Sold-Out Shoes

Plus, the surprising denim style Selena Gomez has worn.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner. Photo:

Instagram.com/kendalljenner

When A-listers slip into overalls, it’s easy for the look to quickly enter into the world of countryside. Make the mistake of pairing the denim one-piece with a puff-sleeve top and the look can go from subtle Americana to Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton on the Simple Life. But last week, Kendall Jenner gave a masterclass in not just how to make the controversial denim style wearable for everyday, but also how to make it look effortlessly cool.

In her recent Instagram post,  Jenner is wearing a pair of classic blue overalls, a simple white tank, matching blue bandana, and the supermodel-favorite shoes that, just a year ago, were almost impossible to get your hands on.

While overalls might not be the first thing that comes to mind when I say “trending denim,” the one-piece style has recently become a celebrity staple, with everyone from Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian to Olivia Wilde and Sarah Jessica Parker wearing the controversial piece. It’s a style that blends function with fashion, pairing always-in denim with practical features — like a one-and-done design — and a comfortable, roomy fit. Overalls are what I wear when I want to be in loungewear but can’t; they offer the same comfort but look slightly more put together.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Zappos Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Suede

Zappos

Levi's Utility Loose Overalls

Amazon Levi's Women's Utility Loose Overall

Amazon

Jenner’s look, in particular, caught my attention because of how she maintained the laid-back nature of the one-piece without it feeling frumpy or too “country.” Rather than trying to elevate the overalls with a high-low pairing, she met them where they were, styling them with a basic tank and the supermodel-favorite Birkenstock Boston clogs.The shoes took it from simply practical to practical, stylish, and fall-ready, with the clog as the cold weather-alternative to Birkenstock’s celebrity- and shopper-favorite sandals. Like the popular Arizonas, the Boston molds to the foot, but whereas the classic strap sandals are more of a summer shoe, the Bostons offer versatility in terms of seasonality; they provide toe-coverage and pair well with socks, making them a year-round staple, even when it’s chilly.

And as we head from late summer into fall, her casual outfit is one I plan to emulate, from the overalls down to the suede Birkenstock slides.

Get the Look:

Cushionaire Hana Cork Footbed Clog
Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Old Navy Baggy Wide-Leg Non-Stretch Jean Overalls
Shop now: $65; oldnavy.gap.com

We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls
Shop now: $98; freepeople.com

Levi’s Vintage Denim Overalls
Shop now: $138; urbanoutfitters.com

Birkenstock Boston Suede Leather
Shop now: $142; birkenstock.com

Birkenstock Boston Shearling Suede Leather Clogs
Shop now: $170; birkenstock.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Italy Swimwear Picks
I Brought 13 Swimsuits to Italy, but These Are the 5 Flattering Styles I Wore the Most
Shoppers Say These Comfy $26 Ballet Flats Are "Like Waking On A Cloud"
Amazon Shoppers Say These Flats Are Comfortable Enough to Wear "Straight Out of the Box"
Sharon Stone
The Luxe Shampoo Sharon Stone Says “Grew Back” All Her Lost Hair Is on Very Rare Sale
Related Articles
Italy Swimwear Picks
I Brought 13 Swimsuits to Italy, but These Are the 5 Flattering Styles I Wore the Most
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Wore This Ageless Sandal Trend That’ll Be Your Smartest Shoe Investment
Breezy Blouse Styles that Amazon Shoppers Love Most
Out of Thousands of Breezy Blouses on Amazon, These Are the 8 Under-$30 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Jlo
I Own Multiple Pairs of the Comfy Jennifer Lopez-Worn Flip-Flops That Keep Selling Out
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Reliable Summer Sandal That’s Not Too Late to Try
Slip on Sneakers
Nurses Working 12-Hour Shifts Call Amazon's Best-Selling $40 Slip-Ons “a God Send” for Their Achy Feet
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said No to Itsy-Bitsy Swimwear in an Ageless Style
Amazon Fashion Deals
The 15 Best Last-Minute Summer Fashion Deals to Shop on Amazon This Weekend Before the Season Ends
Summer Tops
Amazon Has a Summer Tops Storefront With 180+ Tank and Short-Sleeve Styles — These Are the 8 I'm Shopping
Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz Wore the Fanciest Version of Summer 2023’s Comeback Shoe
Jennifer Lopez Slippers
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Comfy Shoe You Don’t Need Right Now, but Definitely Will in 3 Months
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Wore the Most Luxe Version of This Low-Key Barbie Shoe
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Classic White Tank Thatâs On Sale for Just $2 Apiece
Kendall Jenner Wore a Chic and Simple White Tank — and You Can Get Her Look for Just $2 Apiece
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Reminded Us That Big, Baggy Pants Aren’t Going Anywhere
LOTD: Olivia Culpo Wore a Practical Version of the Teeny, Tiny Skirt Hollywood Wore Non-Stop in 2022
Olivia Culpo Wore a Practical 2023 Version of the Miu Miu Micro Skirt
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Basically Went Topless in This Foolproof Summer Wardrobe Staple That Goes With Everything