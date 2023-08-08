Queen Letizia Wore This Ageless Sandal Trend That’ll Be Your Smartest Shoe Investment

I keep seeing headlines that read “summer is ending,” which promptly sends me into a spiral. I have a love-hate relationship with the season; the warm, sunny days usher in so much happiness, though the humidity and unbearable heat is something I could definitely do without. That said, summer brings about a sense of ease that I’m just not ready to let go of yet, so I won’t. Summer activities! Summer eats! Summer fashion! In fact, I’m still taking note of some of the best warm-weather fashion, and Queen Letizia’s recent #tomatogirlsummer outfit will be living in my mind rent-free for the next few weeks.

Letizia has always been a fashion icon for the simple reason that she’s perfected the art of creating an easygoing outfit that still feels elevated. But TBH, so many of her recent looks have felt über relatable, which is exactly why I know I can recreate them for myself. Take her latest summer look, for example: It consisted of two timeless staples worth investing in now — especially the footwear, because you can 100 percent wear them in summer 2024, too. (I know, I'm thinking way ahead.)

The queen wore a bright red halter-neck dress with a slightly flared skirt and an overall pleated fabric that’s easy, breezy, and oh-so-elegant. But the real outfit-stealer was her footwear of choice. Letizia is known to play favorites with her wedges espadrilles from Castañer — which she once twinned in with First Lady Jill Biden — but this time around, she went with one of the smartest sandal choices around: toe-loop sandals that are going to be the smartest thing you buy today.

Tkees Leah Sandal

TKEES

Beek Finch Leather Toe Ring Sandal

Beek

Before you say, “sandal season is almost over!” I hear you and I get it. I’m starting to prepare my fall footwear already, but that doesn’t mean summer shoes are no longer on my mind. There are still plenty of hot days ahead that will allow you to expose your toes, but there’s something about Letizia’s pick that really stands out: They’re incredibly minimalist, having an almost barely there design that is on-trend now and will still be on-trend next summer. So, if you buy sandals this summer, it’s smart to think whether you can wear them next summer. And with queen’s toe-loop sandals, you certainly can.

The sandal style with minimal straps pairs well with everything, making it a smart buy. What’s more, the enduring design, which is great for all ages, also withstands time and trends, which means you can wear the shoes for years to come. And more opportunities to wear them means a lower cost per wear.

Shop the smart investment shoes inspired by Letizia’s pair below.

Get the Look:

CentroPoint Orthopedic Toe Ring Slides

Shop now: $20 (Originally $26); amazon.com

Huayuanwell Thong Sandals

Shop now: $23; amazon.com

Amanu Shela Toe-Loop Sandal

Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Olukai Waiau Sandal

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

Vionic Ella Sandal

Shop now: $90 (Originally $110); zappos.com

Franco Sarto Ina Toe Loop Sandal

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

BCBGeneration Letti Toe Loop Slide Sandal

Shop now: $45 (Originally $79); nordstrom.com

Aerosoft Flat Sandals

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Free People Sant Antoni Slide

Shop now: $58 (Originally $68); zappos.com

