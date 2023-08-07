Fashion Look of the Day Katie Holmes Wore the Reliable Summer Sandal That’s Not Too Late to Try You still have a few months to wear the trend Jennifer Lopez is a fan of, too. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 @ 03:20PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Katie Holmes. Photo: Gotham/GC Images Katie Holmes seems like the most low-key celebrity. No, I’ve never actually met her, but based on her outfits alone — which tend to read easygoing, effortless, and very down-to-earth — it’s something I’ve concluded. Because fashion really does tell a story about a person's personality, IMO at least, and her latest outfit exudes this vibe to a T. Holmes, who’s always out and about in the Big Apple (I’m so upset we haven’t had a run-in yet), went with the no-fail outfit formula you can and should always fall back on. The actress put on trusty blue jeans with a wide-leg silhouette and utility detailing that took an average pair of blues to new levels of cool. She paired the edgy jeans with a super-sweet T-shirt — a blue knit short-sleeve top that she tucked into her denim. She rounded out the look with a brown belt and a straw crossbody bag that added some major summer vibes, but nothing beat out those shoes. Holmes slipped into the quintessential summer sandal that celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie, and Kate Middleton wear like clockwork during the hot summer months — and in the fall time, too. Peeking out from underneath her baggy jeans were those black leather espadrille wedges that made my shoe-loving heart skip a beat. Yes, I love an espadrille, and yes I love one with a daring wedge. It adds height, class, and a little bit of sass. Steve Madden Upstage Espadrille Wedge Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $100 $60 Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $115 You might be thinking, “well, Eva, summer is almost over, so why should I buy sandals?” And hey, I totally get that! It’s wise to start thinking about fall in all areas of your wardrobe, but there are still many hot days ahead, and as we near the end of the hot season, summer styles tend to get a massive price reduction, which is why now is actually the best time to buy sandals. I know, it’s funny, but as demand tapers off, prices usually go down. It’s simply how the cookie crumbles. It’s no wonder so many espadrille wedges, similar to those worn by Holmes, are currently on sale at Nordstrom. There are also many full-priced styles, which I also think are worth investing in, but regardless of which price point you go with, there’s one more important thing to note about espadrilles: They’re timeless and come back around every season, so if you buy a pair now, you can easily wear them summer 2024, too. Now that’s a shoe I’m on board with. BRB as I stock up on a few more styles to wear now — and beyond. Get the Look: Softwalk Hartley Espadrille Wedge SandalShop now: $110; nordstrom.com Koio Atella SandalShop now: $204 (Originally $255); koio.co Lucky Brand Carolie Platform Wedge SandalShop now: $62 (Originally $89); nordstrom.com Vivaia Round-Toe Wedge SandalShop now: $97; vivaia.com Cordani Bella Espadrille Wedge SandalShop now: $126 (Originally $180); nordstrom.com Lucky Brand Mindra Espadrille Wedge SandalShop now: $60 (Originally $79); amazon.com Guess Hidy Platform Wedge SandalShop now: $99; nordstrom.com Easy Spirit Aisha Espadrille Wedge SandalShop now: $99; nordstrom.com Aetrex Sydney Wedge Espadrille SandalShop now: $150; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This $22 Body Scrub Sold Out 5 Times, and Fans Say It Works "Wonders" on Smoothing Dry Skin Shoppers in Their 50s and 70s Say This Tinted Anti-Aging Moisturizer Keeps Their Face “Looking Young” Blake Lively’s Fire-Red Bikini Featured a Super Sexy Detail — and I Found 6 Lookalikes Starting at $20