Ruby McAuliffe
Published on August 4, 2023

Sarah Michelle Gellar is living her best life in Italy, sailing through the clear blue waters and — most importantly — wearing some truly notable ‘fits. From floral dresses and flowy overalls to vibrant jewelry and wrap tops, she’s serving some serious looks, but there’s one chic summer staple she’s been wearing over and over again.

On a recent Instagram story, SMG dressed in a black long-sleeve swimsuit, which featured a low V-neckline and ruched center. She’s been wearing similar styles all vacation long, donning what appears to be the same swimmie late last month and a white puff-sleeve version just the other day. I understand the hype; the swimwear is ageless and chic thanks to its classic silhouette and staple color. Gellar’s suit of choice is also universally flattering, highlighting the décolletage and hugging the waist without being too revealing. This is especially appealing in comparison to the itsy bitsy bikinis and less-is-more styles everyone’s been wearing.  

Not only is Gellar’s one-piece the most classy take on swimwear yet, but it also doubles as a bodysuit. To be honest, I had to do a double-take upon first seeing her outfit, proving just how versatile the look really is. Her distressed denim mini skirt only further proved my point: Not only did the grungy, acid-washed separate make for a perfect cover-up, but it allowed Gellar to diversify her suit. All she needs is a pair of elevated sandals or black strappy heels to take this look right off the boat and into the town. 

To tie it all together, Gellar opted for a pair of oversized square shades and a floppy hat, which is always a must-have for any sunny getaway. My favorite accessory, though, was her bright orange beach bag, which added a pop of color to an otherwise quiet palette. 

Whether you’re preparing for your own summer escape or just want to mimic Gellar’s elegant swimsuit and edgy mini skirt combo, you’ll want to check out some pretty spot-on lookalikes, below.  

