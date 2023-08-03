Sofía Vergara’s Trusty Summer Outfit Is Super Practical and Easy

It also features this flattering detail Taylor Swift has worn.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. 
Published on August 3, 2023 @ 03:33PM

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara. Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Just yesterday, I was packing for a long trip to California. Instantly, I felt overwhelmed by the endless style choices available, so I resorted to closet essentials, such as white tees, denim shorts, and neutral-toned sandals. It’s genius, really. Basics like the aforementioned items go with everything and curate a hassle-free ‘fit with ease — and Sofía Vergara knows exactly what I’m talking about. 

Yesterday, Vergara dressed in an uncomplicated ensemble featuring a plain black tank with a body-hugging silhouette and thin straps. It’s easy to write her black top off as boring or dull, but it’s anything but. Plain shirts are in, with celebrities reaching for practical pieces left and right. They mix and match with everything, making them multi-seasonal and they look good on everyone giving them an ageless appeal. I like to wear mine, which is similar to this Madewell pick, underneath an undone button-up shirt or paired with a maxi skirt, but Vergara’s tucked-in option is just as notable. Even better, simple tanks don’t have to set you back by much, like this Hanes find that’s $10.

Madewell Brightside ‘90s Tank

Madewell Brightside '90s Tank

Nordstrom

Sweatyrocks Asymmetrical Denim Pants

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's High Waisted Straight Leg Long Jeans Asymmetrical Waist Denim Pants

Amazon

We also can’t forget about Vergara’s jeans. They might look like your average denim bottoms, but a closer look reveals a criss-cross front, similar to Taylor Swift’s coveted style. The asymmetrical detail adds a pop to Vergara’s overall look, folding across the waistline. Better yet, the straight-leg design was a perfect summer choice, as the roomy fit often allows for a breezy, easy feel without being constricting. To tie it all together, she rolled the hem to show off those shoes.

Vergara took the phrase “Go big or go home” literally when it came to her shoes. She reached for a pair of soaring, platform sandals that made me think of her Modern Family character. She grabbed a white, woven crossbody bag and a gold cuff bracelet to complete it all.

If you can’t wait to recreate Vergara’s uncomplicated and simple outfit, shop the below lookalikes from Amazon and Nordstrom, starting at $10. 

Get the Look: 

Amazon Essentials Thin-Strap Two-Pack Tank Top
Shop now: $16 (Originally $18); amazon.com

BP. Stretch Cotton Camisole
Shop now: $15; nordstrom.com

Reoria Seamless Cropped Tank Top
Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Hanes Mini-Ribbed Cotton Tank Top
Shop now: $10 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Two-Pack Tank Top
Shop now: $13 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Wdirara Asymmetrical Split-Side Jeans
Shop now: $52; amazon.com

American Eagle Crossover Baggy Straight Jeans
Shop now: $60; ae.com

Accomsoul Crossover Denim Pants
Shop now: $34; amazon.com

