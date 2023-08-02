Penélope Cruz Wore the Fanciest Version of Summer 2023’s Comeback Shoe

It’s August, and anyone who is saying “summer is almost over,” please, just don’t. I know I have been guilty of it in the past — because summer flies by faster than any other season — but August is still technically part of the dog days of summer (aka, some of the hottest days of the year). So, it’s still summer, and summer fashion can still totally be on your mind, though it’s okay if you’re already starting to lean autumn, just as Penélope Cruz did with her latest look.

Cruz’s easygoing outfit that she accessorized with an Erewhon drink (how Los Angeles of her!) says fall on the top and summer on the bottom, making it an ideal transitional ensemble to pencil to memory when the time comes. She wore a bandana-printed short-sleeve blouse that she tied at the waist, plus black, straight-leg jeans that officially convinced me to get into some black, straight-leg jeans, too. The winning piece, though, was none other than those leather flip-flops.

Thong sandals are trending big time for the season — and there’s no signs of them fading away anytime soon, either. Jennifer Aniston recently wore the most affordable version (ahem, Havaianas that you definitely wore in high school), but what I like about Cruz’s take is they feel more high-end. Hers appear to be from Chanel, based on the small CC logos stamped on the front strap, and feature a low block-heel that adds some elevation, literally.

Cruz’s designer sandals prove that the easygoing style can also look extremely elevated. So while you might have those rubber thong slip-ons stuck in your memory, it’s important to know that brands have churned out so many trend-forward takes, with updated straps, bold detailing, and, of course, logomania. Any rendered in a supple leather automatically look high-end, too, so if you want the convenience of a flip-flop without the flippy-floppiness of the rubber, consider one of the below options for the rest of the summer.

Shop more flip-flops inspired by Cruz’s pair below.

